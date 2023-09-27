Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

A woman who paid a guard to smuggle highly prized drugs into a prison had a change of heart and provided video of the deal to authorities, a court has been told.

Zoe Olivia Brown, 32, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday to aggravated supply of a dangerous drug within a correctional facility.

The crown prosecutor said Brown's then partner was on remand at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre in Brisbane on June 30, 2022 when he arranged for Brown to be delivered a pencil case containing $5000 in cash and 193 strips of buprenorphine.

An oral treatment for drug withdrawal symptoms, buprenorphine is commonly abused in prisons and can sell for up to $1500 per strip if it can be smuggled behind bars.

A Queensland Corrective Services officer, who was still wearing her uniform, later attended Brown's home to collect the money and the drugs.

"(The officer) was to take the drugs to her next rostered shift on the fourth of July," the prosecutor said.

Brown later contacted the Corrective Services Intelligence unit on July 31 to inform them of what happened and provided two short videos of the drug and cash handover with the officer.

The officer was searched upon arriving at work and nothing was found but a police raid on her home uncovered the pencil case full of money and the drug strips.

"This is serious offending. Any supply of drugs within the prison system is subverting the discipline within it," the prosecutor said.

They said Brown, who had entered an early plea of guilty and co-operated with the investigation, should receive a 12-month suspended sentence.

Brown's barrister Sarah Cartledge said her client's offending was a "somewhat unique" case.

"A lot of defendants before the courts on this charge have attended a correctional centre and attempted to smuggle in drugs," Ms Cartledge said.

The barrister said she accepted Brown's offending was serious but there were mitigating circumstances that befitted a suspended sentence of two to six months.

"She uncovered the offending to authorities with her videos ... she had security cameras at her home," Ms Cartledge said.

Judge Michael Byrne said he could see no sign of Brown providing ongoing co-operation with police as the Corrective Services officer had been charged only with drug possession and received a fine.

"You agreed to take part to provide for your family and as altruistic as that was, it was also highly illegal," Judge Byrne said.

Brown was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for a period of 12 months.

Byrne said supplying illegal drugs to prisoners led to disruptions and violence.

"If you had not co-operated with authorities, you would be going to jail today," Byrne said.