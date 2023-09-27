New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Wairarapa playground named in honour of author Joy Cowley

6:54pm
Author Joy Cowley

Author Joy Cowley (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A much-loved writer and Wairarapa literary icon is to be honoured by having a children's playground named after her.

Featherston resident and children's author Joy Cowley was delighted by the decision the town's local playground will soon have her name.

The playground is popular with children in the area and boasts a flying fox, climbing gear, seesaw, picnic tables and range of fun equipment for children of all ages.

Cowley will be able to add the playground naming to her other awards, which include the Order of New Zealand and the Order of the British Empire.

"My heart is dancing with delight, and if the rest of me could remember how to dance, it would, too," Cowley said.

Years ago she had heard the playground was to get her name: "I wanted to believe it, but there was no follow up and I dismissed it as rumour," she said.

"My love of children gets into books, and now it will be part of a place where children play. I can't think of any honour higher than that."

She was very happy to accept the accolade, and said it was wonderful news.

Featherston's Community Board had asked South Wairarapa District Council (SWDC) to name the public playground in their town the Joy Cowley Children's Playground.

SWDC considered the recommendation at its meeting yesterday on Wednesday 27 September, and agreed unanimously.

"Joy Cowley is a much-loved New Zealand Children's author, a long-term resident of Featherston and the patron of Featherston Booktown," the recommendation said.

"We the Featherston Community Board recommend that we celebrate Joy, our living taonga who lives in and champions our community, by naming the public playground in her honour."

An online survey had 129 responses with 125 in favour of the new park name. More than 80 of the responses were from current Featherston residents with the balance from people with a connection to or interest in Featherston.

In 2020, Cowley received the Arts Foundation of New Zealand Icon Award, limited to 20 living people.

By Local Democracy Reporting's Sue Teodoro

New ZealandWellingtonArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police want public to film any law-breaking Wellington protesters

Police want public to film any law-breaking Wellington protesters

Protesters plan to march on Parliament, expected to include the Freedom Rights Coalition, the Convoy Coalition and the Stop Co-Governance.

7:09pm

Seals show up on train tracks, porch and beach in Wellington

Seals show up on train tracks, porch and beach in Wellington

Wellington boasts some pretty cosy spots for seals to shelter away from chilly southerlies. Perhaps that, and the recent storms, are what led to three unusual visits.

3:00pm

Police bracing for planned protest on Parliament grounds tomorrow

Police bracing for planned protest on Parliament grounds tomorrow

8:17am

4:30

Grandmas make floral Minions at Blossom Festival

Grandmas make floral Minions at Blossom Festival

5:00am

3:45

Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

10:16pm

Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

Protest, roadworks to cause delays for Wellington commuters

Tue, Sep 26

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

Woman bribed guard to smuggle drugs into jail, then told on herself

1 min ago

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

16 mins ago

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

30 mins ago

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

41 mins ago

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

3:16

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

30 mins ago

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep.

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

4:37pm