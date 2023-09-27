Seals show up on train tracks, porch and beach in Wellington

Seals have been popping up "here, there and everywhere, lately" in Wellington, a Department of Conservation marine ranger says.

Wellington boasts some pretty cosy spots for seals to shelter away from chilly southerlies. Perhaps that, and the recent storms, are what led to three unusual visits.

A rarely spotted leopard seal was found bathing in the rain at Freyberg Beach on the capital's Oriental Parade yesterday, hours after a fur seal pup was found cuddling up between the train tracks in Ngauranga, which disrupted at least one train.

Department of Conservation (DOC) marine reserve ranger Tony Milner also said an elated Eastbourne resident woke up to a seal pup on his doorstep in the weekend.

"We're into day four of a good old decent Wellington southerly, so like all of us they're all sheltering away from the storm," Milner said.

"Because we've got our own colony in Wellington, it's not uncommon for seals to haul out, particularly this time of year.

"This is what we call silly seal season, it's the winter haul-out for the last few months and the pups have been weaned, and so interactions with members of the public are much greater, we're ... looking at about 10 - 12 calls a week from various seal interactions."

KiwiRail do a good job of keeping an eye out for seals on the rail corridor, Milner said.

"In this particular occasion, I deputised the KiwiRail man and he went and picked up the seal and put it somewhere safe and secure and out of the storm."

Leopard seals however, are more problematic to relocate - "they've got a big set of teeth, and a rather large jaw, and they have been known to eat other seals and also there is one occasion where they've attacked a human.

"So we've got a cordon around [it], some posts and tape and signage to warn people to stay well away, particularly from the bitey end."

Milner said the colony at Red Rocks on Wellington's south coast had been expanding during the last ten months, and now more were popping up at other locations during the haul out.

"It's really heartening the population's doing so well."

It is forbidden to get closer than 20 metres to a seal in the wild - for both people and their pets.

DOC "takes a 'hands off' approach to seals", its website says. People were warned not to try to handle them themselves.

"They are capable and resilient and given time and space, they usually find their way home. Don't feed seals as they can become reliant on humans for food.

"Seals are wild animals and will defend themselves if they feel threatened. Adult seals can move surprisingly quickly on land. While they can look harmless, seals can inflict serious injuries to dogs or people and can carry infectious diseases."

Anyone concerned about a seal can call DOC on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

