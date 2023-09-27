Police want public to film any law-breaking Wellington protesters

Police preparing to supervise protests planned for Wellington Central this week are asking bystanders to film it if any lawbreaking takes place and to submit the images.

The streets surrounding Wellington's Parliamentary precinct have been closed on Wednesday as police and the council brace for an influx of protesters heading to the capital.

Bus routes were diverted, and commuters picked their way between fences and bollards installed ahead of the arrival of protesters tomorrow morning.

Protesters plan to march on Parliament after meeting at Civic Square at 10am on Thursday. The combined event is expected to include protesters organised by a diverse range of organisations, including the Freedom Rights Coalition, the Convoy Coalition and the Stop Co-Governance. The Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition said it was counter-protesting.

Police Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings said staff were being sent capital from throughout the country, including some trained especially in 'public order policing'.

Officers were "prepared and on alert" and would be "highly visible across Wellington city" during the protests.

While Metlink has warned that commuters going out of the city on Friday are expected to be the most affected by the road closures and rerouted bus routes.

Police preparing for range of different scenarios

Acting Superintendent Jennings said officers would focus on ensuring buses and trains can operate as normal, with as little disruption as possible for residents and businesses.

"Our planning for this has been underway for several weeks, and we are now well placed to respond to a number of, and range of, scenarios."

"We know that over the past few days several groups have been moving across the country in support of a variety of protest causes, most of which are planning to end at Parliament grounds tomorrow.

"Police will have a clearer picture of the numbers involved later today [Wednesday 27 September] as protest groups move closer to Wellington."

He said peaceful demonstration would be respected, but officers would act with "enforcement action" if the peace is broken.

"We will have a very low tolerance for any structures being set up on the grounds, and we do have the ability to mobilise additional staff quickly if required. Tow trucks will be on stand-by in the city."

He also asked for bystanders to "help be our eyes and ears", and to share any video footage of law breaking with the police through the 105 reporting number: "But we are also asking that people don't intervene or compromise their own safety.

"In the end, our hope is that people come to our city, to have their say on Parliament grounds, and then leave peacefully."

Commuters and businesses brace for disruption

A protestor holds a sign displaying the image of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Source: Getty)

Nicole, a commuter, said she felt the council and police were right to prepare ahead of the protests.

"I'm just hoping it's not like last time. I understand they need to come in and have their say but hopefully they'll do it quite peacefully and tidily," she said.

A Parliament worker, who did not want to be named, said staff had been told to work from home tomorrow.

She said she was disappointed to see the protesters returning to the precinct but hoped Wellington's wet and windy weather might put them off extending their stay.

"When we were working here during the occupation it was quite scary, so I feel safer here with the police and our security as well. It's good," she said.

Irene Liu's cafe and catering business sat just beyond the barrier which was set up to block off Molesworth Street.

She was worried as her staff were already working minimum hours and she could not afford another lull from protest activity.

Backbencher Pub owner Alistair Boyce said he was gutted to find his business caught within yet another cordon around Parliament's grounds.

"This is ridiculous, we just keep shutting the city down. How do they think we're going to survive? We've had three and half years of this," Boyce said.

He did not think any of the groups were looking to occupy the grounds and thought the government had played into Brian Tamaki's hands by drawing undue attention to his political aspirations.

"This is a benign religious protest and Groundswell is a rural protest. They're not going to occupy the precinct, they're not going to occupy Parliament. Everyone should go about their daily lives as usual," he said.

By Bill Hickman of rnz.co.nz