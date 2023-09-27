World
Associated Press

JPMorgan to pay $126m over claims it enabled Jeffrey Epstein's crimes

4:08pm
Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein. (Source: Associated Press)

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay US$75 million (NZ$126 million) to the US Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said that US$55 million (NZ$92.5 million) of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another US$20 million (NZ$33.6 million) will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein's recruiters to pay victims and was "indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise".

It had been seeking penalties and disgorgement of at least US$190 million (NZ$319 million), in addition to other damages.

In effect, the Virgin Islands had argued that JPMorgan had been complicit in Epstein's behaviour and did not raise any red flags to law enforcement or bank regulators about Epstein being a "high risk" customer and making repeated large cash withdrawals.

JPMorgan Chase logo.

JPMorgan Chase logo. (Source: Associated Press)

The settlement averts a trial that had been set to start next month.

The bank also said it reached an confidential legal settlement with James "Jes" Staley, the former top JPMorgan executive who managed the Epstein account before leaving the the bank. JPMorgan sued Staley earlier this year, alleging that he covered up or minimised Epstein's wrongdoing in order to maintain the lucrative account.

JPMorgan had already agreed to pay US$290 million (NZ$488 million) in June in a class-action lawsuit that involved victims of Epstein's trafficking crimes.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

John Halls was headed home after a roadside assistance call but never made it. A judge called it a system of work that beggars belief.

52 mins ago

US man jailed for 28 years found innocent, released from prison

US man jailed for 28 years found innocent, released from prison

DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement.

4:53pm

Chess grandmaster denies using vibrating buttplug to cheat

Chess grandmaster denies using vibrating buttplug to cheat

2:37pm

Trump deceived banks, insurers by inflating his wealth, judge rules

Trump deceived banks, insurers by inflating his wealth, judge rules

12:52pm

Watch: Terrified family sit frozen as bear crashes Mexico picnic

Watch: Terrified family sit frozen as bear crashes Mexico picnic

12:17pm

0:33

US woman gets life in prison for ex-boyfriend's murder, dismembering

US woman gets life in prison for ex-boyfriend's murder, dismembering

11:02am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Election live: Latest poll sees NZ First on the rise

4:30

Election live: Latest poll sees NZ First on the rise

5 mins ago

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

23 mins ago

BREAKING

Poll: Luxon likely to need that coalition phonecall to Peters

Poll: Luxon likely to need that coalition phonecall to Peters

38 mins ago

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

52 mins ago

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

Fatigued driver's company fined over deadly 96-hour shift

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

Season two of the award winning docu-series STILL HERE is now live, and continues to dispel the myth of Pasifika people’s absence in Tāmaki Makarau’s inner city suburbs.

38 mins ago

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Late-night talk shows, the first to go dark when writers walked out on May 2, are likely the first shows that will resume.

5:04pm

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

4:37pm

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time

8:35am

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

7:16am