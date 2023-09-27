World
Associated Press

Job alert: Paris Olympics recruiting for 16,000 vacancies

6:10am
Cafe worker (file picture).

Cafe worker (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Paris Olympics organisers and their partners set up a giant job fair overnight meant to help fill about 16,000 vacancies in key sectors including catering, security, transport and cleaning, 10 months before the opening of the Games.

About 50 companies are now recruiting in various fields to be able to welcome millions of spectators and more than 14,500 athletes next year for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The job fair was organised in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of the French capital, on the future site of the Olympic village. Jobseekers can also apply via a specific website.

"There are many opportunities globally in France, for Paris 2024 and beyond, because definitely there are also some jobs that will have for sure a second life after the Olympics," said Tony Estanguet, the organising committee president for Paris 2024.

"We will welcome the world in 300 days. And definitely we are more than determined to be at the best level," he added.

The working-class, multicultural area of Saint-Denis is also one of the poorest places in France's mainland, where the unemployment rate reaches about 10% — or three points above the national average. The Olympic committee worked with the state and local authorities to encourage companies to hire local workers and disadvantaged people.

Tony Estanguet, head the organising committee of the Paris 2024 Games, right, talks to a candidate.

Tony Estanguet, head the organising committee of the Paris 2024 Games, right, talks to a candidate. (Source: Associated Press)

Working for the Games "is a source of personal pride", Estanguet stressed.

"It's also a very rare professional experience, quite exceptional, which I think will benefit those who need to find a job," he said.

"Having an Olympic experience on your CV is very valuable."

The recruitment may especially prove a challenge in fields where the country's businesses already have difficulties to fill job vacancies, like restaurants and security services.

Sodexo Live, which is in charge of the catering during the Olympics, is looking to fill 6000 jobs. The company noted that many don't require specific qualifications and that those who are hired will be offered training.

Elise Patry, in charge of human resources communication at Sodexo Live, said "we're recruiting for 14 competition venues and also for the Olympic village, where we'll set up the world's largest restaurant".

About 3000 jobs are estimated to be needed to take care of cleaning and waste management.

French metro and rail groups RATP and SNCF are also hiring people on long-term contracts to operate transports during the Games.

The Olympic organising committee estimated that between 2018 and 2024, more than 181,000 people will have worked directly in relation with the organisation of the Games.

WorldOlympicsUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Military called in as armed London police lay down guns

Military called in as armed London police lay down guns

Scores of specially trained firearms officers refused to carry guns after a murder charge against one of their colleagues.

2:51pm

Baby-killer UK nurse facing retrial over alleged attempted murder

Baby-killer UK nurse facing retrial over alleged attempted murder

Lucy Letby, 33, was sentenced last month to life behind bars with no chance of release after a jury convicted her of murdering seven babies.

9:09am

Ukraine claims Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Crimea

Ukraine claims Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Crimea

Tue, Sep 26

London police open investigation after Russell Brand allegations

London police open investigation after Russell Brand allegations

Tue, Sep 26

Mafia boss dies after being on the run for 30 years

Mafia boss dies after being on the run for 30 years

Mon, Sep 25

Some UK cops put down guns after murder charge over Black man's death

Some UK cops put down guns after murder charge over Black man's death

Mon, Sep 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Police bracing for planned protest on Parliament grounds tomorrow

4:30

Police bracing for planned protest on Parliament grounds tomorrow

22 mins ago

Analysis: Plenty of kai, but no bread, butter at Kaupapa Māori Debate

7:40

Analysis: Plenty of kai, but no bread, butter at Kaupapa Māori Debate

50 mins ago

US YouTube prankster nonchalant after victim shot him

US YouTube prankster nonchalant after victim shot him

7:16am

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

6:46am

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketing by 400%

The 12-time Grammy Award winner watched the NFL star play over the weekend, sitting alongside Kelce's mother.

7:16am

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Television legend Mary Lambie manically screaming down the barrel of the camera after being thrown under the bus by her team mate has joined the upper echelons of TV moments.

8:30pm

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

4:10pm

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

1:24pm