Election live: Latest poll sees NZ First on the rise

6 mins ago

It's poll day and debate day. Tonight's 1News Verian Poll has revealed the current state of the race — including whether Winston Peters is once again the kingmaker. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Voting has opened in this year's general election — overseas and telephone dictation voting begins from today. Advance voting begins next Monday.
  • Labour has announced its fiscal plan today, which explains the party's plans for how it'll pay for its big promises if it's re-elected.
  • National launched its campaign bus in Auckland ahead of tonight's Newshub head-to-head debate between Hipkins and Luxon.
  • The latest 1News Verian Poll revealed another rise in support for NZ First.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

Winston Peters.

Winston Peters. (Source: Getty)

