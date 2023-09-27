Politics
Election live: Labour says National copied its police policy

1:24pm
National's Christopher Luxon and Labour's Chris Hipkins

National's Christopher Luxon and Labour's Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)

It's poll day and debate day. Tonight's 1News Verian poll will reveal the current state of the race — including whether Winston Peters is once again the kingmaker. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Voting has opened in this year's general election — overseas and telephone dictation voting begins from today. Advance voting begins next Monday.
  • Labour has announced its fiscal plan today, which explains the party's plans for how it'll pay for its big promises if it's re-elected.
  • National is launching its campaign bus in Auckland ahead of tonight's Newshub head-to-head debate between Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

