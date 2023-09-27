Politics
Election live: Hipkins and Luxon clash over racism in leaders' debate

7:19pm
Hipkins and Luxon election campaign.

Hipkins and Luxon election campaign. (Source: 1News)

It's poll day and debate day. Tonight's 1News Verian Poll has revealed the current state of the race — including whether Winston Peters is once again the kingmaker. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Voting has opened in this year's general election — overseas and telephone dictation voting begins from today. Advance voting begins next Monday.
  • Labour has announced its fiscal plan today, which explains the party's plans for how it'll pay for its big promises if it's re-elected.
  • National launched its campaign bus in Auckland ahead of tonight's Newshub head-to-head debate between Hipkins and Luxon.
  • The latest 1News Verian Poll revealed another rise in support for NZ First.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

Labour unveils its big fiscal plan, says it's 'costed, credible'

Grant Robertson unveiled his post-PREFU fiscal plan in Auckland this morning.

Poll: Luxon likely to need that coalition phonecall to Peters

The latest 1News Verian Poll results come just over two weeks out from the election.

Judith Collins feels 'much better' not being National leader

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from Auckland

National promises 300 more beat cops for CBDs if elected

Luxon says benefit sanctions about 'rights and responsibilities'

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep.

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

