New Zealand
Dozens of Auckland beaches closed after sewer pipe collapses

2:21pm
A massive sinkhole has opened up in Parnell after a wastewater pipe collapsed.

A massive sinkhole has opened up in Parnell after a wastewater pipe collapsed. (Source: 1News)

A large sinkhole has developed in Auckland's Parnell after a sewer pipe collapsed, causing wastewater overflow running into the city's harbour and closing several beaches.

The 13-metre sinkhole descends to a 2.1-metre wide brick sewer pipe, which has collapsed.

Watercare was alerted to the hole on Monday afternoon and have been trying to stabilise the ground and prevent more material entering the pipe.

However, chief operations officer Mark Bourne said the situation was only getting worse.

“Unfortunately, the situation has worsened with the sewer becoming completely blocked this morning, which may be causing overflows elsewhere in the network.

“Our crews on site are currently working with a large excavator to further widen the top of the tomo to remove the debris causing the blockage.

“Safety is our number one priority. The ground near the tomo is unstable so we have established an exclusion zone around the site to ensure the safety of the public, staff and contractors.

“We’re working hard to confirm any overflow locations and to minimise any environmental impact as much as possible."

Over a dozen beaches have been closed after wastewater overflowed into Waitematā Harbour.

Over a dozen beaches have been closed after wastewater overflowed into Waitematā Harbour. (Source: SafeSwim)

Do not swim black flags have been raised for 72 hours at well over a dozen of the city's beaches, from Mission Bay to the North Shore.

A black flag means there is a very high risk of illness from swimming.

Bourne urged Aucklanders to avoid swimming, fishing and recreational activity in the Waitematā Harbour. Warning signs are currently being erected at all inner-city beaches.

You can check the status of Auckland's beaches here.

