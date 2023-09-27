New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Crumbling courtrooms, flooding, are impacting victims - advocate

6:33pm
Tauranga District Court

Tauranga District Court (Source: Google Maps)

Black mould. Lights loose and dangling from the ceiling. An entire courtroom flooded.

Those are just some of the problems Rotorua criminal barrister Andy Hill says he has witnessed in local courtrooms that, nevertheless, have had to take on the extra weight of High Court work from Tauranga because it is in even worse shape.

"The court here is an absolute disgrace, quite frankly," Hill said.

Ministry of Justice papers released to RNZ say families, lawyers and court staff are being impacted by a host of poor and very poor buildings, especially in the upper North Island and among district courts.

The ministry's own assessment is that it has spent only a fraction of what it should have on upkeep and infrastructure - but that it would now do better.

A revamp to turn Tauranga into a "model" court - trumpeted by the government four years ago - has not yet begun, been pared back, and doubled in price to $208 million for the part that is left.

The courtrooms there that have holding cells are in a leaky, dodgy building.

"I've appeared on a jury trial in Tauranga where a fire alarm went off in the cells there at the back and flooded the entire courtroom," Hill recounted. "The trial had to be moved to a different court because literally water was coming up past the desks."

While the ministry reassesses its properties to prioritise spending, the delivery of justice was suffering, both Hill and crime victim advocate Ruth Money told Nine-to-Noon on Wednesday.

Court users "have been pulling their hair out for years and years", Hill said.

The impacts rippled out to victims, defendants, jurors, lawyers and court staff.

Victims suffered as they waited up to three years for a trial, and facilities forced them into close proximity with the accused once a hearing took place, Money said.

"I'm at Manukau District Court today and I have to walk through the door with a rape survivor," she said.

"Her abuser and their whānau will be at security and hovering outside the courtroom door. That's the state of it.

"I invite the minister, I invite the ministry staff, come and do a day with me and have a look at this utter rubbish that you are expecting people to survive, literally survive. It's just a shambles .... heads should roll."

Court users "have been pulling their hair out for years and years", Hill said.

Court users "have been pulling their hair out for years and years", Hill said. (Source: Getty)

Judges were not immune, Hill said.

"Three or four years ago the judge's lunchroom [in Rotorua] had to be shut down and professionally cleaned because there was black mould throughout it."

Yet Rotorua was being required to stretch: Earlier this year it had to fit in a 13-week trial from Tauranga, sucking up resources, he said. Ministerial notes mention this regular extra stress, too.

As for defendants, "the cells downstairs in the Rotorua courtroom are an abomination", Hill said.

"They are a concrete, very cold, very sterile, horrible place to be. And often people are held down there for hours and hours."

For complainants and their supporters, "if the facilities themselves are just second-rate, and are falling down around you, it just compounds what is already a very stressful situation".

Money was on an advisory group that called four years ago for courts to be revamped, prompting the government to state: "Victims routinely provide feedback about the alienating and distressing environment of the courthouse" and pledging $100m for a new "model" courthouse in Tauranga by 2025 - with construction now not due to start till next year.

That advisory group has since disbanded.

"The buck stops at the end of the day with the minister," Money said.

"However, my experience is that the ministry are the ones that are supposed to be doing their jobs. This is a systemic issue that just shows... they are not being accountable to the public.

"This is costing people their lives," she said of survivors grappling with self-harm, being put under unnecessary extra stress.

The Ministry of Justice was approached for comment.

Tauranga was one of 13 key projects, currently costed at $720m, and rising.

Rotorua was there, with land bought recently to build a new court, but at pre-business case stage hazily costed at $50-60m. It had no timeline.

Previous redevelopment plans were shelved, Hill said.

"Heaven knows how long that's going to take."

The ministry put the price-tag to upgrade its neglected estate at $1b over 10 years, but pressures were pushing that up all the time.

By Phil Pennington for rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Serious injuries' after motorcycle crashes into water near Rotorua

'Serious injuries' after motorcycle crashes into water near Rotorua

Police say the incident occurred around 7pm, when two motorcyclists were riding on Hamurana Road in Okere Falls when one fell in the water.

7:56pm

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

Father and son Mongrel Mob duo forced to forfeit $140k in assets

On May 22, 2020, a home shared by the pair was searched by police. Inside were eight shotgun shells, ecstasy, cannabis and $35,000 in cash.

6:19pm

Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

5:10pm

0:25

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

Givealittle launched to support Mama Hooch survivors

4:26pm

2:20

Mama Hooch rapists' legal bills: The legal aid system explained

Mama Hooch rapists' legal bills: The legal aid system explained

3:30pm

2:20

Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

11:52am

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

Fake nurse jailed after lying multiple times about qualifications

30 mins ago

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

40 mins ago

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

3:16

SPCA works with farm to improve chickens' quality of life

54 mins ago

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

2:05

Hendry back on the golf course months after cancer diagnosis

7:56pm

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into water near Rotorua

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

You’d think having a husband who’d competed on Celebrity Treasure Island not once, but twice, might have come in handy for Matilda Green. You’d think wrong.

30 mins ago

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

The 46-year-old musician - who was most famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, in which he played Lotto - passed away in his sleep.

7:25pm

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

A love letter to the Pacific heart of Central Auckland

5:46pm

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

5:04pm

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

Tāme Iti on shock Celebrity Treasure Island decision

4:37pm