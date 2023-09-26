Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

A former chef who has cooked about 170,000 meals for cyclone-affected families and volunteers in Hawke's Bay will soon hang up her apron - for now.

Neela Neela has been feeding the masses six days a week since Cyclone Gabrielle hit - first from her garage, and then from a kitchen space at the back of an Asian supermarket in Napier.

During that time she pumped out up to 1000 meals a day, thanks to donations of money and ingredients from people and businesses across the country, and her own life savings of $25,000.

But that has run out, and she plans to cook her last meal next Sunday.

Then it will be time for a well-deserved break - the community she had given so much to is funding her trip home to Thailand, her first in 12 years.

House of Travel Jenny Nilsson in Hastings was covering her airfare, and others rustled together donations to spend during her time there.

Neela said she would finally get to lay her parents' ashes at a temple, and meet her grandson for the first time.

"I never give a hug for my grandson, now he is five years [old]."

Neela had not stopped cooking since the power flickered back on at her Taradale home, 10 days after the cyclone in February. Driving out to Pakowhai, she sobbed - taking in the devastation for the first time.

"It's bad for them, they lost everything, they don't have power, no nothing."

She returned later with 25 meals, and a sign saying 'free Thai food'.

"If people are hungry, they can't think what they want to do. When they get full tummies, they can have time to think, and they can have more energy."

Locals soon caught wind of Neela's work and began lending a hand. Some days there were two people, sometimes six or seven, mostly prepping, packing and delivering.

Neela was very much the head chef.

"I have been watching my mum cooking from a young girl, and then I remember everything. Secret recipes from my mum."

People all over Hawke's Bay had been gratefully receiving the kai - groups of clean-up volunteers, and those who lost everything, including the means to cook for themselves.

Peni Edwards, who organised a regular crew of volunteers, said Neela was an "absolute godsend", feeding those mucking in and even delivering meals to them herself.

"She's just non-stop, she's like an Energizer bunny, you know? She just keeps going and going.

"We're going to miss her when she's gone, but we're really excited to see her go and have some time and do her own self-care."

Neela's kitchen is tucked at the back of an asian supermarket. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

'She deserves a holiday'

Nilsson from House of Travel said she was amazed by Neela's tireless passion and spirit, and helping out with her airfare was her way of saying thank you.

"I just feel really grateful that we do have people like her around that do put themselves out there.

"She hasn't given up. It's incredible, quite outstanding.

"She wasn't raised here in our community, and to think that she's given up so much of her own life to support this community, it's amazing. She deserves a holiday."

Neela did not want to stop cooking. If more money came in, she would be straight back in the kitchen.

Her dream was to start a food truck - a business, but one she could get on the move when the next disaster struck.

"And then in the future, if something happens, I can drive my truck to cook and help more people around New Zealand."

By Lauren Crimp for rnz.co.nz