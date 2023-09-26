Ukraine claims Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Crimea

The missile strike that blasted the Crimean headquarters of Russia's navy last week killed 34 officers, including the fleet commander, Ukraine said overnight, though it provided no evidence to support its claim.

Ukraine's Special Operation Forces said on the Telegram messaging app that its strike on the main building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the port city of Sevastopol had wounded 105 people.

The claims could not independently be verified and are vastly different from what Russia has reported.

Russia's military announced the attack on the building and initially said one serviceman was killed but later said the person was not killed but missing. Moscow has provided no further updates.

The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago. Crimea has served as the key hub supporting the invasion.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted naval facilities in Crimea in recent weeks while the brunt of its summer counteroffensive makes slow gains in the east and south of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said.

The new death and casualty figures are a steep increase from what Ukraine's intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, told Voice of America over the weekend when he said at least nine people were killed and 16 others wounded in the attack that left the building smouldering.

He also said Alexander Romanchuk, a Russian general, was "in a very serious condition".

A Ukrainian missile hits Russia's Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea. (Source: Twitter/pravda_eng)

The new report indicates that the fleet's chief, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was also killed, though no supporting evidence was offered.

He was not named in the statement by the Special Operation Forces, but Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine posted his name and a photo on social media.

Ukraine's military also offered more details about the attack. It said the air force conducted 12 strikes on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, targeting areas where personnel, military equipment and weapons were concentrated.

It said that two anti-aircraft missile systems and four Russian artillery units were hit.

The casualty figures were announced as Russian drone and missile strikes near Odesa damaged an abandoned hotel, a grain silo and killed two people who were buried in the rubble of a grain warehouse in the Black Sea port city, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian attacks elsewhere were blamed for killing six other civilians in the past day in Ukraine.

Ukraine's air force reported downing all Russian drones launched overnight, but one of 12 Kalibr missiles and two P-800 Oniks cruise missiles apparently made it past air defences.

Russia has continuously targeted port and grain storage facilities in Odesa since pulling out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to countries facing the threat of hunger.

The attacks have destroyed silos, warehouses, oil terminals and other infrastructure critical for storage and shipping.

The Russian Defence Ministry said long-range missiles and drones were used to strike facilities that it alleged had housed foreign mercenaries and trained saboteurs. The ministry didn't name locations or provide other specifics to support its claim.

It also said it downed several Ukrainian drones.