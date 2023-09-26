World
Associated Press

Trump's ex-chief of staff's suits smelled 'like a bonfire' from burning paper

7:38pm
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. (Source: 1News)

A former aide in Donald Trump’s White House says chief of staff Mark Meadows burned papers so often after the 2020 election that it left his office smoky and even prompted his wife to complain that his suits smelled “like a bonfire”.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a prominent congressional witness against former President Trump before the House January 6 committee, described the burning papers in a new book set to be released this week. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book, Enough.

Hutchinson was a White House staffer in her 20s who worked for Meadows and testified for two hours on national television about the White House's inner workings leading up to and including the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

Trump and Meadows tried to challenge the former president's election loss in several states. Both are under indictment in Georgia for what prosecutors have called an illegal conspiracy to overturn the results.

In her book, Hutchinson writes that starting in mid-December, Meadows wanted a fire burning in his office every morning. She says that when she would enter his office to bring him lunch or a package, she “would sometimes find him leaning over the fire, feeding papers into it, watching to make sure they burned”.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee. (Source: Associated Press)

Hutchinson had previously testified to the House January 6 committee that she had seen Meadows burning documents in his office about a dozen times.

Hutchinson said she did not know what papers he was burning but said it raised alarms because federal law regarding presidential records requires staff to keep original documents and send them to the National Archives.

She said one day, when Republican Devin Nunes of California came to meet with Meadows, the congressman asked Hutchinson to open the windows in Meadows' office because it was smoky. She said she warned Meadows he would set off a smoke alarm.

Later, in the days after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, when Trump's staffers began packing to move out of the White House, Hutchinson said Meadows' wife arrived to help and asked the aide to stop lighting the fireplace for Meadows because “all of his suits smell like a bonfire” and she could not keep up with the dry cleaning.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House (Source: Associated Press)

Hutchinson, in her book, also described a moment on the morning of January 6, when she said former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani groped her backstage as Trump addressed his supporters in Washington.

She said Giuliani slid his hand under her blazer and her skirt and ran his hand on her thigh after showing her a stack of documents related to his efforts to overturn the election.

Giuliani denied the allegation in an interview on Newsmax last week, calling it “absolutely false, totally absurd”.

“First, I'm not going to grope somebody at all. And number two, in front of like 100 people?" he said.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

At times, the chase reached the blistering pace of 30km/h.

19 mins ago

Passengers injured in severe turbulence on JetBlue flight

Passengers injured in severe turbulence on JetBlue flight

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation after the rough approach to Florida's main airport.

5:14pm

Climate change at heart of Biden's address to Pacific leaders

Climate change at heart of Biden's address to Pacific leaders

11:25am

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

Mon, Sep 25

Watch: US nurse explains why she grew world's longest mullet

Watch: US nurse explains why she grew world's longest mullet

Mon, Sep 25

5:00

US man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on run

US man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on run

Mon, Sep 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Green, ACT candidates trade blows on co-governance in debate

3:01

Green, ACT candidates trade blows on co-governance in debate

19 mins ago

Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

34 mins ago

Brisbane mistress sues jilted wife over dangerous driving

Brisbane mistress sues jilted wife over dangerous driving

48 mins ago

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

2:45

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

8:17pm

Supermarkets appeal restrictions on morning alcohol sales

Supermarkets appeal restrictions on morning alcohol sales

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Television legend Mary Lambie manically screaming down the barrel of the camera after being thrown under the bus by her team mate has joined the upper echelons of TV moments.

48 mins ago

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

The 27-year-old sued her estranged husband last week, alleging he'd blocked her from taking their daughters to the UK.

4:10pm

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

1:24pm

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Mon, Sep 25