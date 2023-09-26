World
Associated Press

Passengers injured in severe turbulence on JetBlue flight

5:14pm
JetBlue flight in the air.

JetBlue flight in the air. (Source: istock.com)

A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while approaching the Florida airport yesterday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 had travelled from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5am when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.

The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. It was not immediately known if the injured were wearing seatbelts. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

