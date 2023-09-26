League
AAP

NRL says Bunker ruling on forward passes 'probably not possible'

6:38am
Tohu Harris speaks to ref Gerard Sutton during the Warriors' loss to the Broncos.

Tohu Harris speaks to ref Gerard Sutton during the Warriors' loss to the Broncos. (Source: Photosport)

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has warned some forward passes would still be missed by video technology even if the bunker were able to rule on them in the lead-up to tries.

The ARL Commission will consider allowing the bunker to call back tries for forward passes in an end-of-season review, after referees missed one such offload from Brisbane's Reece Walsh on Saturday.

Forward passes have not been reviewed by video referees since 2001, when controversy regularly engulfed the NRL and it was deemed too difficult to judge using replays.

The chief concern would remain around camera angles at different parts of the field.

While Walsh's pass was easily identified as forward in Brisbane's preliminary final win over the Warriors on Saturday as it happened on halfway, Selwyn Cobbo's seconds later would likely be too hard to call by video as it happened further downfield.

The areas of difficulty would also likely include the attacking 20-metre zones, where side-on cameras are rarely in line with where a pass had been thrown.

"We'll look at it as part of our review of the season. That's absolutely the right thing to say," Annesley said.

"If we can stop those sort of clangers (like Walsh's) where they get missed, and it is quite obvious, then let's have a look whether that's feasible to do.

"But there are others where it's probably not possible to do it. Because you can look at different camera angles and it gives you different perspectives."

Annesley said it was possible the bunker might only intervene when it was abundantly clear the ball had left the hand going forward.

Reece Walsh makes a run against the Warriors.

Reece Walsh makes a run against the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

"There may well be a way of coming up with a process," he said.

"For example when a try is sent to the bunker, and the banker can't determine whether the ball has hit the ground or not, then the on-field decision stands.

"So there may be some sort of system (like that). We haven't discussed this internally."

The NRL have ruled out any immediate use of skeletal-tracking or ball-chip technology after trials in the NRLW last year, given the challenge of having infrastructure at all grounds.

Annesley said the NRL had made significant technological advances since scrapping video reviews of forward passes in 2001, including the introduction of the bunker.

The review process has also changed, with all tries inspected by the bunker as opposed to in 2001, when referees sent tries upstairs for long stoppages.

"Back then we had a video referee sitting in what's effectively a radio box at most of our venues where the monitor is a relatively small monitor," Annesley said.

"What we were also seeing was almost every try got sent to the bunker because the referee didn't want to take a punt on whether the last pass was forward or not.

"We've now got a different process in place where the referee can award a try and it gets checked in the background."

LeagueNRLWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Broncos reveal plan to shut down Warriors, Shaun Johnson

Broncos reveal plan to shut down Warriors, Shaun Johnson

Broncos coach Kevin Walters acknowledged Johnson or Brisbane No.7 Adam Reynolds would decide the result at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

Sat, Sep 23

Panthers pummel Storm to earn shot at NRL three-peat

Panthers pummel Storm to earn shot at NRL three-peat

Penrith's dream of a NRL premiership three-peat is 80 minutes away from becoming a reality after they downed Melbourne 34-8 to book their spot in the grand final.

Sat, Sep 23

Scotty Stevenson's must-watch sports events this weekend

Scotty Stevenson's must-watch sports events this weekend

Fri, Sep 22

Broncos to target 'heartbeat' of Warriors in Shaun Johnson

Broncos to target 'heartbeat' of Warriors in Shaun Johnson

Fri, Sep 22

Webster says Warriors 'need to be better' to beat Broncos

Webster says Warriors 'need to be better' to beat Broncos

Thu, Sep 21

1:49

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

Wed, Sep 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Against the odds: No slowing down for Kiwi sit-skier

3:06

Against the odds: No slowing down for Kiwi sit-skier

23 mins ago

All Blacks 'feel' for Wallabies before own do-or-die RWC clash

All Blacks 'feel' for Wallabies before own do-or-die RWC clash

46 mins ago

Analysis: The vibes from inside the TVNZ Young Voters' Debate

7:28

Analysis: The vibes from inside the TVNZ Young Voters' Debate

7:09am

Aus minister's crepe attacker speaks after assault charge

0:16

Aus minister's crepe attacker speaks after assault charge

6:47am

Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Young Voters' Debate

7:28

Watch the highlights from TVNZ's Young Voters' Debate

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

No deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Mon, Sep 25

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23