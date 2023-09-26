Business

rnz.co.nz

New campaign calls for action against 'bankflation', record profits

5:48pm
A campaign group is calling for action against New Zealand's biggest banks: ANZ, BNZ, ASB and Westpac.

A campaign group is calling for action against New Zealand's biggest banks: ANZ, BNZ, ASB and Westpac. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A public campaign is calling for action on excessive profits by New Zealand's four largest retail banks: ANZ, ASB, BNZ and Westpac.

First Union and community advocacy group ActionStation have launched the campaign to end what they describe as "Bankflation".

A new report shows the net interest margins of those banks, which is the difference between their lending and borrowing rates, have risen to a 17-year high, and that the cumulative "Big Four" bank profits have increased 80% in the last decade.

This morning, a group of First Union members marched from Queen Street to Takutai Square to mark the launch of the 'Stop Bankflation' campaign.

"While the Big Four have been making record profits, bank workers' wages have stagnated and increasing interest rates have exacerbated the cost of living crisis," First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said.

First Union delegate and Westpac employee Ace Sieed said he believed people's savings were evaporating during a cost of living crisis.

He said some colleagues at Westpac were having to cancel subscriptions and gym memberships, or move back in with parents to survive on wages that had not kept pace with growing bank profitability or the rising cost of living.

"People's savings are running out faster than their patience to weather this storm," he said.

Meanwhile, First Union spokesperson Edward Miller told Midday Report that New Zealand bank profits were "disproportionately high" compared to similar countries.

He said data from the Commerce Commission's preliminary report into the banking industry showed that key profitability measures for New Zealand banks over the last decade - including return on assets, return on equity and net interest margins - were above the upper quartile of a sample of similar countries.

"If we're looking at bank's balance sheets - the amount of assets that they hold - they're about three to four times what they were 17 years ago... at a time when working people are doing it very tough."

Miller said working families were seeing rising household costs, including interest rates going up on their mortgages, and businesses too were seeing their lending rates go up.

He added that for industries like farming and construction, the rising interest rates fed back into the rising cost of food and housing for New Zealanders.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandBusinessEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Huntly Birthcare centre closure 'devastating', says midwife

Huntly Birthcare centre closure 'devastating', says midwife

Maternity care company Birthcare is closing its Huntly facility next month, claiming it cannot get enough staff, and more mothers are choosing to give birth at hospitals.

46 mins ago

7:03

Young Voters' Debate: Parties collide over 'cost of surviving'

Young Voters' Debate: Parties collide over 'cost of surviving'

Politicians across the aisle have offered their solutions on how to fix the "cost of surviving" for young people.

8:50pm

7:28

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: Housing market and political promises

Katie Bradford's Business Watch: Housing market and political promises

Mon, Sep 25

7:44

Robertson, Willis clash on finance policy in fiery debate

Robertson, Willis clash on finance policy in fiery debate

Sun, Sep 24

NZ's reputation on the line with Auckland Airport delays - airlines

NZ's reputation on the line with Auckland Airport delays - airlines

Sat, Sep 23

Man battles insurer over hearing aid replacement

Man battles insurer over hearing aid replacement

Thu, Sep 21

7:06

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

0:30

Injured crash victims assault emergency services aiding them

12 mins ago

Election live: Important issues tackled at Kaupapa Māori Debate

9:10

Election live: Important issues tackled at Kaupapa Māori Debate

23 mins ago

Govt urged to prioritise best interests of children resettling in NZ

2:34

Govt urged to prioritise best interests of children resettling in NZ

25 mins ago

Devastated animal control officer resigns after euthanising wrong dog

2:26

Devastated animal control officer resigns after euthanising wrong dog

36 mins ago

Experts alarmed as truck drivers livestream on social media

Experts alarmed as truck drivers livestream on social media

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

The 27-year-old sued her estranged husband last week, alleging he'd blocked her from taking their daughters to the UK.

4:10pm

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

Emma Heming Willis doesn't know if husband Bruce is aware he has dementia.

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

1:24pm

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Mon, Sep 25

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Mon, Sep 25