Military called in as armed London police lay down guns

London police have been forced to call on neighbouring departments and the military for backup after scores of specially trained firearms officers refused to carry guns after a murder charge was filed against one of their colleagues.

The action deepened the sense of crisis in Britain's largest police force, which is struggling to restore public confidence after a series of scandals and an independent review that found it was riddled with institutional racism, sexism and homophobia.

Commissioner Mark Rowley, who heads the Metropolitan Police Service, called for greater clarity on the rules governing the use of lethal force and legal protections for officers when they make split-second decisions to fire their weapons.

But that only fuelled the concerns of some campaigners who said there is already a "lack of accountability" in the police force.

"Police cannot be judge, jury and executioner and must not be above the law," said Deborah Coles, director of Inquest, a charity focused on state-related deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowley's proposal "would make accountability for police use of force virtually impossible, effectively giving firearms officers a license to kill," she added. "That cannot be in the public interest."

The police department, known as the Met, has more than 34,000 officers, about 2500 of whom are licensed to carry firearms.

A sign outside New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police. (Source: Associated Press)

Some firearms officers decided not to carry their guns after prosecutors last week filed murder charges against an officer who was involved in the shooting of an unarmed Black man in south London on September 5 last year.

Chris Kaba, 24, died after he was struck by a single gunshot fired into the car he was driving.

The BBC reported that as many as 300 officers had laid down their firearms.

Chris Kaba. (Source: INQUEST via AP)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Met didn't confirm that number, saying only that "a number of officers" had stepped back from armed duties in recent days as they reviewed the implications of the charging decision for themselves and their families.

The department said it was having discussions with the officers and some have already returned to firearms duties.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Defence agreed to provide backup for counter-terrorism operations, but that was no longer needed by midday on Monday (local time), the Met said.

A "limited number" of armed officers from other departments are still providing assistance in other areas of policing.