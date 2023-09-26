Politics
1News

Election live: Luxon wants traffic light system for unemployed beneficiaries

1:00pm

A new poll has shown Winston Peters over 5% and holding the role of kingmaker in the next Parliament. It comes a day before the first vote is cast in this election. Follow 1News for the latest updates from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate will focus on the issues which matter the most to Māori. Watch live from 7.30pm on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+
  • Winston Peters will not only be back with New Zealand First in Parliament, but back as the kingmaker at the election, according to a new Newshub poll last night. The next 1News Verian Poll will confirm the state of the race tomorrow night.
  • The poll confirmed Labour's continued stagnation in the 20s, with party leader and prime minister Chris Hipkins saying he hasn't given up hope of winning, yet.

For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

The party believes the state should give people a hand-up "during times of genuine financial hardship".

22 mins ago

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

The cost of living and housing crises are overwhelmingly the issues that matter to Māori voters.

32 mins ago

Greens pledge to double Best Start payment

1:00pm

National's benefit sanctions plan 'cruel', 'dehumanising' - Greens

12:57pm

Labour promises over $1b for Pharmac's coffers if re-elected

11:00am

Full video: Luxon speaks to media from Auckland

10:04am

22 mins ago

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

32 mins ago

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

49 mins ago

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

59 mins ago

Olympian McTaggart lifting NZ's next generation as a coach

Olympian McTaggart lifting NZ's next generation as a coach

1:00pm

