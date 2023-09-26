Election live: Nats on NZ First odds - 'Hope it won't come to that'

Politics
A new poll has shown Winston Peters over 5% and holding the role of kingmaker in the next Parliament. It comes a day before the first vote is cast in this election. Follow 1News for the latest updates from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate will focus on the issues which matter the most to Māori. Watch live from 7.30pm on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+
  • Winston Peters will not only be back with New Zealand First in Parliament, but back as the kingmaker at the election, according to a new Newshub poll last night. The next 1News Verian Poll will confirm the state of the race tomorrow night.
  • The poll confirmed Labour's continued stagnation in the 20s, with party leader and prime minister Chris Hipkins saying he hasn't given up hope of winning, yet.

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

The chances of getting hit by lightning in Aotearoa are quite low – so why does it keep happening to our politicians?

48 mins ago

0:28

Amnesty for overstayers 'sends the wrong message' - National

Amnesty for overstayers 'sends the wrong message' - National

National's immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says she can't see how the amnesty relates to the Dawn Raids apology as it applies to all ethnicities.

3:19pm

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

1:51pm

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

1:41pm

Greens pledge to double Best Start payment

Greens pledge to double Best Start payment

1:00pm

National's benefit sanctions plan 'cruel', 'dehumanising' - Greens

National's benefit sanctions plan 'cruel', 'dehumanising' - Greens

12:57pm

