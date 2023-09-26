World
Associated Press

Climate change at heart of Biden's address to Pacific leaders

11:25am
Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, left, listens as US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Pacific Islands Forum leaders.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, left, listens as US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Pacific Islands Forum leaders. (Source: Associated Press)

President Joe Biden told leaders from the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum that he has heard their warnings about the impact of climate change on their region and that his administration is committed to helping them meet the challenge.

Pacific islands leaders gathered this week for a two-day Washington summit.

Many have been critical of rich countries for not doing enough to control climate change despite being responsible for much of the problem, and for profiting from loans provided to vulnerable nations to mitigate the effects.

At the summit's start, Biden said that his administration is requesting Congress approve US$200 million (NZ$335 million) in new assistance for the region, including financing to help the islands prepare for climate and natural hazards and improve infrastructure.

Biden has put a premium on improving ties in the Pacific amid rising US concern about China's growing military and economic influence.

NZ Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta arrives for the summit at the White House.

NZ Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta arrives for the summit at the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

"I want you to know I hear you, the people in the United States and around the world hear you," Biden told the leaders.

"We hear your warnings of a rising sea and [that] they pose an existential threat to your nations. We hear your calls for reassurance that you never, never, never will lose your statehood, or membership of the UN as a result of a climate crisis.

"Today, the United States is making it clear that this is our position as well."

As part of the summit, the US is formally establishing diplomatic relations with two South Pacific nations, the Cook Islands and Niue.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in signing ceremonies with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi and with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown to mark the new elevated relations.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka listens.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka listens. (Source: Associated Press)

Brown welcomed the elevation of US relations with the Cook Islands and said the US-Pacific islands partnership could be an important tool for helping the region achieve its aspirations.

"These milestones celebrate areas of change, and demonstrate that with unshakeable resolve and leadership, remarkable achievements are possible," Brown said.

The forum includes Australia, the Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

