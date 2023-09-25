Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pushing a cream-covered crepe into the face of Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.

Fyles was blindsided and left shaken when she was confronted by a woman at a Darwin market yesterday morning.

Footage shared by Nine News on social media showed a woman rushing towards Fyles as she left a bank and shoving what was described as a whipped cream crepe into her face.

NT Police charged a 56-year-old woman today, who was bailed to appear in court on October 10.

A spokeswoman for Fyles said the chief minister would not be making any immediate comment.

The markets are in the NT leader's electorate office for the seat of Nightcliff.

Fyles, 45, was left distressed after being confronted by anti-fracking protesters while taking part in a trail running event in May.