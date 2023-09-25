World
AAP

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

21 mins ago

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pushing a cream-covered crepe into the face of Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.

Fyles was blindsided and left shaken when she was confronted by a woman at a Darwin market yesterday morning.

Footage shared by Nine News on social media showed a woman rushing towards Fyles as she left a bank and shoving what was described as a whipped cream crepe into her face.

NT Police charged a 56-year-old woman today, who was bailed to appear in court on October 10.

A spokeswoman for Fyles said the chief minister would not be making any immediate comment.

The markets are in the NT leader's electorate office for the seat of Nightcliff.

Fyles, 45, was left distressed after being confronted by anti-fracking protesters while taking part in a trail running event in May.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Some UK cops put down guns after murder charge over Black man's death

Some UK cops put down guns after murder charge over Black man's death

Chris Kaba was killed after officers in an unmarked vehicle pursued and stopped the car he was driving, before firing a single bullet.

8:53am

US man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on run

US man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on run

Greg Lawson, 63, was accused of shooting a man in 1991 in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

8:16am

Florida toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in argument over dog sale

Florida toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in argument over dog sale

7:13am

Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

4:49pm

Six-month-old baby nearly eaten alive by rats in US

Six-month-old baby nearly eaten alive by rats in US

3:26pm

10 and 11-year-old US siblings steal mother's car, drive 320km

10 and 11-year-old US siblings steal mother's car, drive 320km

2:45pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

13 mins ago

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

21 mins ago

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

0:16

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

45 mins ago

BREAKING

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

57 mins ago

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23