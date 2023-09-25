Rugby
AAP

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

16 mins ago
Sonny Bill Williams said that Jones would have lost the support of his players after a report that he interviewed to be the coach of Japan.

Sonny Bill Williams said that Jones would have lost the support of his players after a report that he interviewed to be the coach of Japan. (Source: Getty)

Sonny Bill Williams has blasted Eddie Jones, claiming the Wallabies coach would have lost the support of his players after a report that he had interviewed for the Japan job.

Australia is staring at its first-ever Rugby World Cup group stage exit after the Wallabies were thumped 40-6 by Wales in Lyon on Monday.

The loss came after a report emerged that Jones had held talks with Japan officials about returning to take charge of the country he led to the 2015 tournament. He has denied it.

Jones was hailed as a messiah when he returned to the Wallabies job this year on a deal taking him through until the end of the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

But dual international Williams said Jones faced a tall order to get players back onside with the team's World Cup campaign in tatters.

"If I'm a player, I'm not following a guy that's having a meeting with another national team, potentially looking for another job, days before you're hopping on the plane to come to this World Cup," Williams told Stan Sport.

"If a coach shows his characteristics and does things like that I'm not going to follow him into battle.

"I've got to be prepared to die for a coach, and go out there and give my heart and soul."

The abrasive Jones has now lost 15 of his last 17 Tests as Wallabies coach over his two stints in charge of Australia.

His decision to leave the likes of veterans Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper at home while blooding young players has been met with stinging criticism.

Ireland Test great Rob Kearney described the Wallabies as "outrageously poorly coached" on Irish broadcaster Virgin, and said Jones' tendency to burn through his support staff must have had an effect.

"If you want to rebuild a nation you want a coach in there who brings people together, not totally disjoint the whole thing," Kearney said.

Williams could not comprehend the non-selection of Hooper - Australia's most-capped captain - and said the youngsters, who "had lost belief", would be scarred by their showing in France.

"Where we are right now, questions need to be asked," Williams said.

"From selections to the mind games Eddie has been playing with these kids.

"There's a guy in the studio back home (Hooper) who should be here right now.

"The proof is in the pudding, 40-6 is really embarrassing, and I feel for these kids, they're going to carry this on for the rest of their careers and feel this."

The Wallabies face minnows Portugal in their final pool game on Monday but their chances of advancing to the knockout stages will depend on Fiji imploding against Georgia and the Portuguese.

RugbyRugby World CupAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned this weekend

Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned this weekend

After another exciting weekend of rugby featuring some intriguing results, TVNZ's Scotty Stevenson breaks down what it all means for the rest of the Rugby World Cup.

3:38pm

Kiwi-born Anscombe on target to make Australia pay dearly

Kiwi-born Anscombe on target to make Australia pay dearly

On as an injury replacement early in Lyon, Gareth Anscombe controlled the game beautifully for Wales, kicking 23 points and setting up a try.

11:47am

Wallabies almost certainly out of RWC after record defeat to Wales

Wallabies almost certainly out of RWC after record defeat to Wales

8:27am

Scotland run away from Tonga 45-17 at the Rugby World Cup

Scotland run away from Tonga 45-17 at the Rugby World Cup

7:59am

High-flying Irish on track to play All Blacks in quarter-final

High-flying Irish on track to play All Blacks in quarter-final

Sun, Sep 24

Ireland in epic win over Boks - set to play All Blacks in quarter

Ireland in epic win over Boks - set to play All Blacks in quarter

Sun, Sep 24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

33 mins ago

Franz Josef Glacier shrinks 500m in five years

Franz Josef Glacier shrinks 500m in five years

50 mins ago

Lego abandons project to make bricks greener

Lego abandons project to make bricks greener

4:48pm

Women's marathon world record smashed in Berlin

Women's marathon world record smashed in Berlin

4:35pm

One dead after Kiwis on yacht near Fiji issue mayday call

One dead after Kiwis on yacht near Fiji issue mayday call

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23