Rotorua teen, mother forgive alleged bus stop attacker

A teen who was brutally assaulted while waiting for a bus outside Rotorua Library has forgiven her attacker.

Arkaydius May, 13, was left with a bloodied face after repeatedly being punched at the bus stop last month.

The attack was filmed by bystanders.

Tashita Morey, Arkaydius' mother, said she was "shocked" by the extent of the attack and the injuries her daughter had sustained.

"I felt like I was stabbed in the heart," Morey said. "It's just the worst feeling you can have as a parent."

Today, the pair spoke to Breakfast about their recovery from the incident. Both said they'd forgiven the alleged attacker.

Tashita Morey's daughter after the brutal bus stop assault. (Source: Supplied)

"I just think there's no need to hold a grudge," Arkaydius said. "It's not gonna change anything."

Morey said she was proud of her daughter's stance.

"And I'm the same, I've forgiven the girl," she said.

But the pair still feel anxiety after the attack. Morey said Arkaydius won't catch the bus any more.

"That's a big no at the moment," she said.

And Arkaydius still finds being in town "a bit scary sometimes".

"You don't know what could come next."

A girl accused of the assault is set to appear in court over the incident.