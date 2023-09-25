One dead after Kiwis on yacht near Fiji issue mayday call

One person is dead after three Kiwis on a yacht near Fiji issued a mayday call.

The trio were injured after being hit by a broken mast, issuing a distress call near Nadi around 9pm last night.

According to Maritime New Zealand, one survivor was picked up by the Fijian Navy vessel Savenca this afternoon, while the other was earlier transferred to the cruise ship, Pacific Explorer for medical treatment.

"Both the survivors are being taken to Fiji, as is the body of the deceased," Maritime New Zealand said in a statement.

"This was a challenging search and rescue operation in tough conditions."

New Zealand police have been made aware of the death.