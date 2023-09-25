New Zealand

Mayday call: Three NZers on yacht near Fiji seriously injured

42 mins ago

Three New Zealanders on board a yacht are seriously injured after being hit by a broken mast off the coast of Fiji, with one now receiving medical attention on a cruise ship.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCC) in Fiji said the crew sent a mayday distress call near Nadi at around 9pm last night.

"There are 3 people on board, all New Zealanders," a spokesperson said.

"One of the yacht's masts broke, and the crew got hit by it."

The Australian cruise ship Pacific Explorer diverted its route to help the yacht last night.

Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Co-ordination Centre said one person was transferred to the cruise for medical treatment, but more help would be needed.

"Two further support vessels are expected later today, one at about midday and another at 4pm," a spokesperson said.

"Support from the vessels is needed to assist the other people on-board the yacht as, due to conditions and the comparative size of the Pacific Explorer, assisting the remaining people on-board the yacht isn't possible."

NZ has approached PO Cruises, responsible for the Pacific Explorer, for comment.

By Rayssa Almeida of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPacific IslandsAccidents

