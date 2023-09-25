New Zealand

Man charged with intentionally damaging elevator at Loafers Lodge

41 mins ago
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with intentionally damaging the elevator at Loafers Lodge in Wellington just weeks before a fatal fire.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday, 28 September.

The fire, which occurred on 16 May, killed five people and left a further 90 homeless.

It originated on the third floor of the building, with several residents having to be rescued from the rooftop by fire-fighters.

A 48-year-old, who has name suppression, has been charged with the death of the five men, and the case will next be heard in early October.

Three councils (Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown Lakes) with the most boarding houses like Loafers Lodge in their area were recently told to improve their building warrant of fitness (WOF) systems.

The victims of the fire were Michael Wahrlich, 67, of Wellington who was known to many Wellingtonians as 'Mike the Juggler'; Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64; Kenneth Barnard, 67; and Liam Hockings, 50.

