World
AAP

Mafia boss dies after being on the run for 30 years

7:52pm
Matteo Messina Denaro has died at 61.

Matteo Messina Denaro has died at 61. (Source: Supplied)

Italian media are reporting the country's most wanted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was captured in January after being on the run for 30 years, has died.

The 61-year-old, the convicted head of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra Mafia, was suffering from colon cancer and had been in an irreversible coma since Friday, news agency ANSA reported in the early hours of Monday.

At his own request, life-sustaining measures had been discontinued, doctors from the hospital in the central Italian city of L'Aquila said.

In early August, the Mafioso underwent intestinal surgery at San Salvatore hospital in L'Aquila. While the operation was successful, his advanced colon cancer caused an irreversible deterioration in his state of health, ANSA cited sources as saying.

Messina Denaro was captured by police in January after three decades on the run.

The Mafia boss, who had long been considered Italy's most-wanted fugitive, was captured by a specialised police unit at a cancer clinic in Palermo where he was undergoing treatment under a false name.

He was sentenced in absentia to life in prison for his role in a series of grisly murders and car bombings in Italy.

Among other crimes, he is blamed for the 1992 car bombings that killed leading anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, among others.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

The 17-year-old boy was found lying in the corner of a motel room in Santa Maria, 225km northwest of Los Angeles.

3 mins ago

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

Northern Territory minister Natasha Fyles was left shaken following the confrontation at a Darwin market yesterday morning.

1:51pm

0:16

Some UK cops put down guns after murder charge over Black man's death

Some UK cops put down guns after murder charge over Black man's death

8:53am

US man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on run

US man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on run

8:16am

Florida toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in argument over dog sale

Florida toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in argument over dog sale

7:13am

Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

Chucky the doll arrested for disturbing the peace in Mexico

Sun, Sep 24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

5 mins ago

Election live: Arguments and lightning strikes at feisty debate

4:07

Election live: Arguments and lightning strikes at feisty debate

19 mins ago

Body found in Waikato River

Body found in Waikato River

28 mins ago

Young Voters' Debate: Heads collide over cost of living

Young Voters' Debate: Heads collide over cost of living

42 mins ago

Man charged with intentionally damaging elevator at Loafers Lodge

Man charged with intentionally damaging elevator at Loafers Lodge

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

No deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23