LIVE: Wallabies v Wales in decisive Rugby World Cup clash

17 mins ago
Wales take on the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup. (illustration)

Follow all the action as the Wallabies take on Wales in a vital Pool C Rugby World Cup clash. Refresh for the latest updates.

Live updates:

0min: WAL 0 - 0 AUS

Good morning and welcome to Wales v Australia in Lyon, a hugely important pool match for both sides but particularly the Aussies. The match comes after an Australian newspaper has reported that head coach Eddie Jones has held talks with Japan about a possible head coach role there after the World Cup despite being contracted to Australia, an extraordinary state of affairs if accurate.

The Aussie commentators just went back to the studio where former captain Michael Hooper, in a comments rather than playing role after not being selected for the World Cup by Jones, was very diplomatic, saying it might be on the players' radars but the match was more important than any talk in the media.

Neither team are playing that well - Wales were fortunate to beat Fiji, with Australia's win over Georgia the first victory for Eddie Jones since he replaced the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones is currently 1-6.

It may not live up the intensity of yesterday's 13-8 victory by Ireland over South Africa, but it will be an enthralling one; if the Wallabies play with a bit of ambition and get a lead, they could trouble a Wales team whose attack is a little clunky at times.

Preview

Australia is staring at an early Rugby World Cup exit after its surprise loss to Fiji last Sunday put it out of the quarter-final places in Pool C. Kick-off is at 8am NZ time.

Wales sit atop Pool C with 10 points, Fiji are second with six points and Australia are third, also on six points, Georgia and Portugal are propping up the lower end of the table and aren't expected to progress.

The top two sides move on to the quarter-finals. If two teams finish level on points then whoever won the head-to-head between those sides will go through.

This leaves the Wallabies with a big task after the upset loss to Fiji. Australia has never failed to make it to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup, and the two-time champion ideally need a bonus point victory today to keep from slipping toward that dreaded fate.

Lineups:

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Jac Morgan (Captain), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Rio Dyer.

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Tom Hooper, 6 Rob Leota, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Nick Frost, 3 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki (captain), 1 Angus Bell.

Replacements: 16 Matt Faessler, 17 Blake Schoupp, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Nic White, 22 Carter Gordon, 23 Suliasi Vunivalu.

