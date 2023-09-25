Environment
AAP

Lego abandons project to make bricks greener

51 mins ago
The company believes the new plastic would've caused higher carbon emissions.

The company believes the new plastic would've caused higher carbon emissions. (Source: istock.com)

Lego has abandoned a project to make its distinctive bricks out of recycled drink bottles, saying the new material would have caused higher carbon emissions, it has been reported.

The Danish toy giant announced in 2021 it was researching whether PET plastic or polyethylene terephthalate - which does not degrade in quality when recycled -could be used to make building bricks.

If this worked, the material could have replaced oil-based acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which is currently used in Lego pieces.

However, the company has told the Financial Times that PET plastic would cause higher carbon emissions over the product's lifetime as it required new equipment.

Lego will instead look to improve the carbon footprint of ABS, the newspaper reported.

Tim Brooks, the Lego group's head of sustainability, said PET plastic needed extra ingredients to give it safety and durability, as well as large quantities of energy to process and dry it.

He went on: "It's like trying to make a bike out of wood rather than steel."

Lego's chief executive Niels Christiansen told the newspaper it was hoped there would be a "magic material" to solve sustainability issues.

He added: "We tested hundreds and hundreds of materials. It's just not been possible to find a material like that."

WorldBusinessEnvironmentClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

The new minister was one of several promises as part of the party's climate 'manifesto'.

1:08pm

Prince William, billionaires say innovation provides climate hope

Prince William, billionaires say innovation provides climate hope

"We’ve got to hang onto optimism and hope because it is the biggest driver of change," the prince said.

Wed, Sep 20

'Barrelling towards catastrophe': Extreme heat flares across Aus

'Barrelling towards catastrophe': Extreme heat flares across Aus

Wed, Sep 20

1:54

How New Zealand can prepare for temperature rises

How New Zealand can prepare for temperature rises

Tue, Sep 19

Antarctic sea-ice at 'mind-blowing' record low, experts alarmed

Antarctic sea-ice at 'mind-blowing' record low, experts alarmed

Mon, Sep 18

2:22

Earth outside its 'safe operating space for humanity', study says

Earth outside its 'safe operating space for humanity', study says

Thu, Sep 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones and RWC 'mind games'

34 mins ago

Franz Josef Glacier shrinks 500m in five years

Franz Josef Glacier shrinks 500m in five years

51 mins ago

Lego abandons project to make bricks greener

Lego abandons project to make bricks greener

4:48pm

Women's marathon world record smashed in Berlin

Women's marathon world record smashed in Berlin

4:35pm

One dead after Kiwis on yacht near Fiji issue mayday call

One dead after Kiwis on yacht near Fiji issue mayday call

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23