Heavy rain lashes Gisborne, eastern Bay of Plenty

10:27am
Rainy weather (file image).

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the Gisborne and Eastern Bay of Plenty region with the worst of the downpour expected this morning.

MetService has extended its warnings for both regions until 9pm tonight.

MetService meteorologist Thapi Makgabutlane told Morning Report that there had been about 80mm of rain overnight in the Gisborne region.

"Going forward, the warnings do speak about 60-120mm [of rain] for places away from the ranges, however we would expect the highest of those rainfall amounts in the ranges... [to be] about 150-250mm of rain."

Makgabutlane said even though the areas forecasted to receive the most rain are not heavily populated, it is where a lot of the rivers are.

For surrounding areas like the Coromandel Peninsula and the central Hawke's Bay area there were also heavy rain watches in place, Makgabutlane said.

"Even if a place is under watch, there is still that possibility of very heavy rain ... and possible impacts as well."

Bay of Plenty emergency management controller Cara Gordon told Morning Report no reports of slips coming through yet.

"We've had a bit of rain come through in the region overnight, but not at levels that has caused issues, Gordon said.

"But ... as the forecasters are saying, we're expecting the worst of the rain to come through today."

There was good news, however, from about mid-week.

Makgabutlane said this weather system would gradually be easing out.

"We can start expecting a proper easing from the latter part of Tuesday, and then Wednesday looks like a mostly dry day out in that region.

"For the rest of the country if people do check out our severe weather outlook, you'll see a lovely statement that says minimal risk for severe weather for the next five days."

