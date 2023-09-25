World
Associated Press

Florida toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in argument over dog sale

34 mins ago
A generic image of a dog

A generic image of a dog (Source: istock.com)

A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late over the weekend at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10pm on Saturday (local time) to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

Further details were not immediately available.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

