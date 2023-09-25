New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Family's pet dog put down after council mistakes it for another dog

12:45pm
Sarge.

Sarge. (Source: Supplied)

A Gisborne family's beloved pet dog has been killed after authorities mistook it for another dog due to be put down.

Gisborne District Council is investigating the "very unfortunate incident", which happened on Friday. It said the dog was being held at the pound and appeared to have been mistakenly identified for another dog which was scheduled to be put down on the same day.

In a social media post, the family said Sarge was "the victim of gross negligence, incompetency and the most disgusting behaviour you could ever imagine".

They said the collared and chipped dog was taken from a fenced area at his house, despite neighbours' objections, and was put down at the pound before anyone had a chance to collect him.

In a statement, the council apologised for the "grievous" and "regrettable case of human error". Senior leaders had contacted the family to apologise and intended to meet with them when appropriate, it said.

"We understand that nothing can replace the deep bond and memories shared between a family and their pet, and we are deeply saddened by the unfortunate event.

"At this time, we want to reassure the community that we're taking this matter seriously, and we will take appropriate measures to ensure we learn from this and ensure it does not happen again."

The council said it was also supporting the animal control officer involved, who was deeply remorseful and shaken.

By Soumya Bhamidipati of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandGisborneAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

'He's like my family' – Beloved dog Rocco to return home from pound

'He's like my family' – Beloved dog Rocco to return home from pound

Rocco, a brindle bullmastiff/greyhound, was seized after a number of complaints about barking at owner Daniel Robins' property.

11:06am

Heavy rain lashes Gisborne, eastern Bay of Plenty

Heavy rain lashes Gisborne, eastern Bay of Plenty

The worst of the downpour is expected this morning, as MetService extended its warnings for both regions until 9pm tonight.

10:27am

Heavy rain on the way for Gisborne, eastern Bay of Plenty

Heavy rain on the way for Gisborne, eastern Bay of Plenty

Sun, Sep 24

'It's an inequality': Electorate size adds to Ikaroa-Rāwhiti woes

'It's an inequality': Electorate size adds to Ikaroa-Rāwhiti woes

Sat, Sep 23

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Gisborne library patrons lash out at ‘threatening’ new fence

Fri, Sep 22

Cattle disease mycoplasma bovis detected on Canterbury farm

Cattle disease mycoplasma bovis detected on Canterbury farm

Thu, Sep 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

11 mins ago

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

19 mins ago

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

0:16

Woman charged over crepe attack on Aus chief minister

43 mins ago

BREAKING

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

Children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland named

56 mins ago

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," the 44-year-old said in a statement.

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23