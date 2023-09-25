Politics
Election live: Nats' speed limits plan 'irresponsible populism' - Parker

12 mins ago

New Zealand is days away from the first votes being cast in this year's election. Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon, and other party leaders are out on the campaign trail. Follow 1News' updates for the latest developments.

Summary

  • National has ruled on negotiating with NZ First and Winston Peters after the election. Prior to today, Luxon had been very coy about whether he could work with Peters.
  • Labour is on the attack after Luxon announced a plan to roll back speed limit reduction yesterday. Hipkins is expected to speak to media later today.
  • Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate will focus on the unique challenges affecting New Zealand youth. Watch live on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+ from 7.30pm.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

