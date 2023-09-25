Politics
1News

Election live: National slams Labour as 'party of misinformation'

3:04pm

New Zealand is days away from the first votes being cast in this year's election. Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon, and other party leaders are out on the campaign trail. Follow 1News' updates for the latest developments.

Summary

  • National has ruled on negotiating with NZ First and Winston Peters after the election. Prior to today, Luxon had been very coy about whether he could work with Peters.
  • Labour is on the attack after Luxon announced a plan to roll back speed limit reduction yesterday. Hipkins is expected to speak to media later today.
  • Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate will focus on the unique challenges affecting New Zealand youth. Watch live on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+ from 7.30pm.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

Revealed: Where election enrolments are the highest so far

Overall enrolment continues to track up ahead of the election next month.

2:25pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Labour's leader has been campaigning largely in New Plymouth today.

2:02pm

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

1:15pm

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

1:08pm

'Voters will decide' - Peters on potential coalition with ACT, Nats

9:14am

5:09

National's Christopher Luxon would work with NZ First if he has to

8:39am

1:11

