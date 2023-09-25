Election live: Arguments and lightning strikes at feisty debate

The youth vote was the focus in tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate. Follow 1News' updates for the latest developments.

National has ruled on negotiating with NZ First and Winston Peters after the election. Prior to today, Luxon had been very coy about whether he could work with Peters.

Labour is on the attack after Luxon announced a plan to roll back speed limit reduction yesterday.

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate focused on the unique challenges affecting New Zealand youth.

