Eddie Jones: 'I'm still the man for Wallabies job'

6 mins ago
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones pictured before his side's World Cup humiliation at the hands of Wales in Lyon.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones pictured before his side's World Cup humiliation at the hands of Wales in Lyon. (Source: Photosport)

Eddie Jones has insisted he's still the man to turn the Wallabies around following Australia's worst Rugby World Cup defeat that pushed it to the verge of its earliest Rugby World Cup exit.

The Wallabies had to stop unbeaten Wales this morning in Lyon to keep alive their perfect record of making the quarters at every tournament. But they were thrashed 40-6.

Wales' biggest win over Australia propelled it to the quarter-finals with a game to spare in Pool C, while Australia's fate is no longer in its hands.

It could beat Portugal next weekend to even its pool record at 2-2, but could be overtaken by Fiji if the latter beats Georgia and Portugal.

Jones was a forlorn figure after his Wallabies were sunk by three tries and the boot of Gareth Anscombe.

Rugby Australia ruthlessly sacked Dave Rennie in January due to a 38% win record, and immediately brought aboard Jones, 20 years after he led the Wallabies to the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. RA gave Jones a contract to the 2027 Rugby World Cup but hoped for one of his quick fixes to have the team firing in France.

But the Wallabies have lost seven of his eight tests. They lost to Fiji for the first time in 69 years last weekend, and suffered their heaviest loss to Wales.

“I remain committed to the Australia project,” Jones said. "I still believe I am the person to turn things around.

“I was put in this job to turn Australia around and I don't think I could have done it with the players we had. This is the most painful time but also the best time to learn for young players.”

During the past week, Jones defended his decision to bring a young, largely inexperienced squad, saying he was building to 2027 while also believing they could still win this Rugby World Cup. He added he didn't want to wait until after this tournament to begin the rebuild. It meant men such as experienced former skipper Michael Hooper was left at home.

On the eve of the Wales match, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Jones interviewed last month for his old Japan job. Asked about it after the Wales game, he said, “I don't know what you are talking about mate. I take umbrage to people questioning my commitment to the Australia job.”

The Wallabies paid for their inability to be clinical against Wales in a strong first half that finished with them trailing 16-6, and they were overrun in the second half.

Rugby World Cup

6 mins ago

Eddie Jones: 'I'm still the man for Wallabies job'

Eddie Jones: 'I'm still the man for Wallabies job'

17 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Matamata

Live stream: Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Matamata

21 mins ago

Kiwi-born Anscombe on target to make Australia pay dearly

Kiwi-born Anscombe on target to make Australia pay dearly

30 mins ago

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

42 mins ago

Former skipper Michael Hooper: 'I'm hurting for Wallabies'

Former skipper Michael Hooper: 'I'm hurting for Wallabies'

