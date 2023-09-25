Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Every day, tonnes of materials are thrown away, usually ending up in a landfill and polluting the environment.

But one social enterprise is helping stem that tide by closing its production loop while also creating work for New Zealanders who might not otherwise find a job.

Will&Able has been on a mission to create new jobs for New Zealanders with disabilities by making earth-friendly cleaning products – and those earth-friendly credentials are getting a boost with the expansion of a programme that reuses their bottles to make new products.

Will&Able bottles are already made from recycled New Zealand milk bottles, which are then filled, labelled and packed by people with disabilities and sent directly to customers or to supermarkets.

Customers can then return their empty Will&Able bottles to be cleaned and sterilised before being used to make new cleaning products.

Customers are able to return their bottles in several ways.

They can be dropped in to any of Aon’s 70-plus locations around Aotearoa, while people in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch or Dunedin can add a $3 return to sender ticket to their online order before checking out.

Now, Will&Able is expanding this closed-loop recycling system across Auckland, with new bottle drop-off points being set up at 40 Z Energy locations around the city.

Benefits of reusing products

One side of each of the specially designed drop-off bins is for empty Will&Able bottles, while the other side is for empty milk bottles used in the Z Energy cafes.

This initiative means the business will soon have access to a large amount of its bottles for reusing, says Will&Able’s General Manager Craig Burston.

Burston says reusing products is important but not many businesses are finding ways to do that yet.

“Will&Able is about social purpose and creating work, but there’s a strong ethos of sustainability that links to that too,” he says.

Burston says the closed-loop system is not only creating a positive social impact, but also further reducing Will&Able’s environmental footprint by saving resources and emissions that would otherwise be used to produce new bottles.

“This system of reusing means we can create more work for people who probably wouldn’t be otherwise working, and also means our bottles might go around the production system five or six times.”

Customers can buy Will&Able products online or from New World and Countdown. Once the bottles are empty, they can be returned to either the nearest Aon branch around the country or at one of 40 Z Energy stations across Auckland.

