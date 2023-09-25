Health

rnz.co.nz

ACC claims on the rise for accidents related to mobile phone use

7:35pm
The cost of phone-related injuries has more than doubled since 2018.

The cost of phone-related injuries has more than doubled since 2018. (Source: istock.com)

The cost of injuries for people not watching where they are walking while looking at their mobile phones is on the rise.

ACC figures show the cost of injury claims has more than doubled compared to 2018 - to more than $3.7 million from just over $1.5m.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whittaker said more people were walking into trees, tripping over and falling down curbs.

"From what we can see in the data, it looks like most phone-related injuries occur when someone loses their balance.

"Other things that are happening are, people getting injured when they are using their phone while lifting or carrying something, or when they collide into something," he said.

Whittaker said to avoid injury, people should try not to multitask but focus on their surroundings rather than a screen.

Manufacturers urged to do more

This advice is reinforced by a recent study from the University of New South Wales that found people who messaged while on the move were more likely to have an accident.

Study leader Dr Matthew Brodie put his students into a safety harness and sent them down a pathway with random slip hazards. Most ended up falling foul of the obstacles, illustrating a simple point about phone use on the move.

Brodie called on phone manufacturers to do more to prevent people suffering accidents while looking at their screens.

"There's many things that could be done, such as a warning that if you're walking while texting. A warning could come up on the screen which you have to click 'OK. Yes, I acknowledge' - to more extreme measures where the screen could actually lock.

"We've done other research that shows you can easily detect the walking patterns from these sensors in the phone. So, this would not be hard to implement," he said.

The study also showed that apart from the chances of an accident increasing, messaging while walking also led to people making more mistakes in their messages to friends, families and work colleagues.

The advice from experts is simple, if you need to use your phone while on the move - make an old-fashioned voice call.

By Sally Wenley of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealthTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

Woman dies after doctor's failure delays cancer diagnosis

Five days after a GP appointment where she wasn't physically examined, the woman was admitted to the emergency department. She passed away a few weeks later.

2:00pm

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Advertising of junk food is a "major contributor" to the diseases sending New Zealanders to an early grave, the Ministry of Health says.

11:38am

Artificial intelligence could be future of cancer care - experts

Artificial intelligence could be future of cancer care - experts

Sun, Sep 24

Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers

Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers

Sat, Sep 23

2:24

Pilot training programme for foreign doctors shows promise

Pilot training programme for foreign doctors shows promise

Sat, Sep 23

2:45

Dame Jacinda Ardern says resignation wasn't due to burnout

Dame Jacinda Ardern says resignation wasn't due to burnout

Fri, Sep 22

0:41

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

California teen rescued after being held hostage for four days

5 mins ago

Election live: Arguments and lightning strikes at feisty debate

4:07

Election live: Arguments and lightning strikes at feisty debate

18 mins ago

Body found in Waikato River

Body found in Waikato River

28 mins ago

Young Voters' Debate: Heads collide over cost of living

Young Voters' Debate: Heads collide over cost of living

42 mins ago

Man charged with intentionally damaging elevator at Loafers Lodge

Man charged with intentionally damaging elevator at Loafers Lodge

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

No deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

6:12pm

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Taylor Swift spotted at rumoured NFL star suitor's game

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs win from a private box alongside star athlete Travis Kelce's mother.

4:02pm

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

7:42am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Sun, Sep 24

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Sat, Sep 23