League
AAP

Shaun Johnson speech reminds Warriors they can win 2024 title

10 mins ago
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores against the Broncos.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores against the Broncos. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors captain Tohu Harris says a post-game speech by star half Shaun Johnson has given the players belief that a maiden premiership is achievable next year.

The Warriors lost 42-12 to Brisbane in the preliminary final on Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium after finishing 15th last season. They experienced a stunning rise up the NRL ladder under rookie coach Andrew Webster.

Johnson, 33, got the players together in a huddle after the match to remind them about what had been achieved and what was ahead of them.

Harris was asked if the stellar season the Warriors had enjoyed this year was just the start and whether he believed a title was achievable.

"That was part of what Shaun said. What Webby and the coaches have brought into the club, that can set us up," Harris said.

"But the players, we still have to use this to drive us to get better. We weren't good enough tonight.

"We have got it in us to improve and take those steps forward. The structure is there for us to get to the level we want to go to, but we have to put in a lot of work."

Webster is one of the contenders for Dally M coach of the year but his mission in 2024 is to take the Warriors where no mentor has before.

The squad will stay together next year. With a pack boasting Addin Fonua-Blake, Mitch Barnett and Marata Niukore, while Johnson, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Wade Egan have all been outstanding in key spine positions, there is genuine belief that 2023 is indeed just the start for them.

"The football program is in a good position for us to launch something here… to make grand finals and win grand finals. We have to come back hungry for that," Webster said.

"It has to be in our actions and not just words. We will have a break now, freshen up and get back to it and work hard."

Harris said Johnson, with his talk, had also reaffirmed "the pride in the club" and thankfulness for Webster's leadership.

"He was addressing the players' appreciation of what Webby has brought to the club and the staff as a whole. They probably don't hear it enough from us," Harris said.

"He wanted to make sure that they heard it tonight…an appreciation for everything they have done through the year."

Harris's despair at the result at Suncorp Stadium was a reflection of the standards the Warriors have set in 2023.

"I'm disappointed we didn't give ourselves a shot. We didn't defend the way we wanted to and we shot ourselves in the foot," he said.

"The Broncos are a dangerous side. You give a side like too much space or a sniff and they can score from anywhere. I'm disappointed we didn't absorb it and get into that back and forth."

League

SHARE ME

More Stories

Panthers pummel Storm to earn shot at NRL three-peat

Panthers pummel Storm to earn shot at NRL three-peat

Penrith's dream of a NRL premiership three-peat is 80 minutes away from becoming a reality after they downed Melbourne 34-8 to book their spot in the grand final.

7:22am

Scotty Stevenson's must-watch sports events this weekend

Scotty Stevenson's must-watch sports events this weekend

It’s another weekend of early rises and late good nights but there is more than enough to reward sleep deprivation in this week’s buffet of Kiwi sporting endeavours.

Fri, Sep 22

Broncos to target 'heartbeat' of Warriors in Shaun Johnson

Broncos to target 'heartbeat' of Warriors in Shaun Johnson

Fri, Sep 22

Webster says Warriors 'need to be better' to beat Broncos

Webster says Warriors 'need to be better' to beat Broncos

Thu, Sep 21

1:49

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

Meet the barber ensuring Watene-Zelezniak's mullet is free-flowing

Wed, Sep 20

Majority of coaches against another NRLW expansion

Majority of coaches against another NRLW expansion

Wed, Sep 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Exclusive polling: How Kiwis feel about paying for poverty, climate change

Exclusive polling: How Kiwis feel about paying for poverty, climate change

10 mins ago

Shaun Johnson speech reminds Warriors they can win 2024 title

Shaun Johnson speech reminds Warriors they can win 2024 title

11 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Huntly overnight

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Huntly overnight

28 mins ago

LIVE: Clash of the titans as Boks take on Ireland at RWC

LIVE: Clash of the titans as Boks take on Ireland at RWC

7:20am

Arundell scores 5 tries in England romp against Chile at RWC

Arundell scores 5 tries in England romp against Chile at RWC

6:45am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

4:17pm

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

12:35pm

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

11:32am

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22