New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

New Covid vaccines may arrive too late for latest variant

57 mins ago
Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles. (Source: 1News)

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles is warning that new vaccines against the latest variant of Covid-19 might not be available in New Zealand until next year.

The highly mutated BA.2.86 variant, named Pirola, was first discovered in Denmark and Israel in late July.

In New Zealand, it was detected in wastewater this month.

University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said the virus mutated quickly, and the government should be vaccinating people against BA.2.86 as soon as possible.

Wiles said vaccines that were effective against the new variant would not be available in New Zealand for some time.

"Countries overseas that are moving into the winter are starting to look at vaccinating again," she said.

"My understanding here is that Pharmac are asking for data from the vaccine manufacturers, but not until later this year, and it won't be looked at until sometime next year."

But she said the updated vaccines may no longer be fit for purpose by the time they arrived in the country.

"I imagine that they're probably just thinking about vaccine updates in time for our next winter," she said.

"We know the virus is changing and I guess the question is, what is the virus going to be like by the time we get vaccinated here in New Zealand, because it's going to be months.

The state drug-buyer, Pharmac, was approached for comment.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCovid-19

SHARE ME

More Stories

New Covid-19 subvariant detected in NZ for first time

New Covid-19 subvariant detected in NZ for first time

Manatū Hauora Ministry of Health and ESR are monitoring this and other subvariants closely.

Thu, Sep 21

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

National's anti-fluoride, anti-mandate MP-in-waiting: Ryan Hamilton

He refuses to be interviewed but his party claims he has changed his mind about the fluoridation of water, after more than two decades of public opposition.

Mon, Sep 18

Covid may have permanently damaged people's immunity

Covid may have permanently damaged people's immunity

Wed, Sep 13

Airline Covid credits: What you need to know and when they expire

Airline Covid credits: What you need to know and when they expire

Sat, Sep 2

1:31

Why Kiwis with Virgin Covid credits struggle to get a seat

Why Kiwis with Virgin Covid credits struggle to get a seat

Wed, Aug 30

6:22

Govt to dump all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

Govt to dump all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

Mon, Aug 14

2:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

20 mins ago

AI-generated nude images spread at Spain school, parents outraged

AI-generated nude images spread at Spain school, parents outraged

37 mins ago

National to spend at least $30m to reverse speed limit changes if elected

National to spend at least $30m to reverse speed limit changes if elected

57 mins ago

New Covid vaccines may arrive too late for latest variant

New Covid vaccines may arrive too late for latest variant

12:32pm

Willis on house price-income ratio: 'Targeted to be much lower'

Willis on house price-income ratio: 'Targeted to be much lower'

11:50am

Immigration laws need stability, says adviser group

Immigration laws need stability, says adviser group

10:54am

High-flying Irish on track to play All Blacks in quarter-final

High-flying Irish on track to play All Blacks in quarter-final

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

4:17pm

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22