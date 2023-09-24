Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

6:45am
Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has dropped her bid to revive her Archetypes podcast.

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal, but applications were lodged with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the ‘Archetypes’ title after the deal was cancelled.

It emerged yesterday the bid has now been withdrawn following an unsuccessful 17-month battle to have the name officially protected.

A joint statement from Meghan and Harry’s Archewell foundation and Spotify said they had “mutually agreed to part ways”, but there have been reports they were dropped as they weren’t producing enough content.

Meghan and Harry had sought to claim rights to ‘Archetypes’ in areas such as “downloadable audio recordings and podcasts” and in anything that fell into the category of “cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women”.

Within 10 months of the application bid, Meghan received her first set-back, with the USPTO rejecting the claim based on “confusion” it could cause with “an existing trademark with the same name”.

The name already existed with another US company called Project Miracle IP Holdings, lodged in May 2018.

An extension saw Meghan and Harry given until July to respond, one month after Spotify dropped the ‘Archetypes’ podcast.

Meghan and Harry’s lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman, from the LA-based firm Willkie, Farr and Gallagher, re-applied for an extra three months to tweak the application, which gave them up to September.

It was argued by Archewell that it “respectfully disagrees that there is a likelihood of confusion” and “requests that the refusal be withdrawn”.

The Daily Mail has now reported the couple decided to put an end to the battle last month when they withdrew by filing an “express abandonment” of the bid.

There were only 12 episodes of ‘Archetypes’ and drew an estimated 11 million listeners per week.

But by the 10th episode, the show had plunged to 22nd on Spotify’s US rankings.

Meghan is now being tipped to revive her Instagram account as part of a possible wellness business.

EntertainmentMediaNorth AmericaRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

The Sun reported he was alone as he marked 12 months since his grandmother’s death, before he travelled to Germany.

12:35pm

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

The rapper, 46, had his partnership axed after his stream of anti-Semitic outbursts last year, including saying he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE".

11:32am

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22

Rupert Murdoch: What to know about the media mogul's children, successor

Rupert Murdoch: What to know about the media mogul's children, successor

Fri, Sep 22

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Coroner reveals Euphoria star Angus Cloud's cause of death

Fri, Sep 22

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch stepping down at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch stepping down at 92

Fri, Sep 22

3:14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Exclusive polling: How Kiwis feel about paying for poverty, climate change

Exclusive polling: How Kiwis feel about paying for poverty, climate change

11 mins ago

Shaun Johnson speech reminds Warriors they can win 2024 title

Shaun Johnson speech reminds Warriors they can win 2024 title

11 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Huntly overnight

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Huntly overnight

29 mins ago

LIVE: Clash of the titans as Boks take on Ireland at RWC

LIVE: Clash of the titans as Boks take on Ireland at RWC

7:20am

Arundell scores 5 tries in England romp against Chile at RWC

Arundell scores 5 tries in England romp against Chile at RWC

6:45am

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

4:17pm

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

12:35pm

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

11:32am

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22