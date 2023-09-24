Rugby
LIVE: Clash of the titans as Boks take on Ireland at RWC

27 mins ago
Ireland take on the Springboks. (illustration)

Ireland take on the Springboks. (illustration)

Follow all the action as Ireland take on the Springboks in a massive Pool B Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade de France in Paris. Refresh for the latest updates.

Live updates:

13min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Wow, Ireland finally win a lineout and go on the attack with a brilliant backs move. Fullback Hugo Keenan goes very close to the tryline and Irish appear set to score but ball goes forward. Most promising move of the match as the Irish successfully counter Boks' rush defence. Alas, Boks win the scrum penalty on their line.

11min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Boks going to the air but Ireland successfully defusing. The Irish scrum looks SOLID, but again they cough up a lineout in a very promising position. Boks clear.

8min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Another lineout miss for Ireland. That's two already.

6min: IRE 0 - 3 SA

Steven Kitshoff penalised for not rolling at the ruck. Incredibly, Ireland turn down the shot at goal - a relatively easy one - for an attacking lineout, which they lose. South Africa clear and win the ball back to go on the attack. There's a helter skelter attack by the Boks and Ireland give up the penalty. Boks unsurprisingly take the shot at goal and get it through Manie Libbok. Amazing that Ireland didn't earlier.

1min: IRE 0 - 0 SA

Poor exit by South Africa from the kick-off. Injury break already. Ireland's throw in to the attacking lineout.

Right, the anthems are over, let's go. Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe with the ref's whistle.

The atmosphere is amazing! Boks Skipper Siya Kolisi singing what sounds like a traditional song on his way down the tunnel. Huge roar as the teams run out.

Kick-off is 8am NZT. There will be a lot of attention on the Boks' pack, and their 7-1 forwards split on the bench. But this battle may come down to who is the most influential among the inside backs: South Africa's little halfback Faf de Klerk or Ireland's No.10 Johnny Sexton.

Just over 15 minutes until kick-off for this highly anticipated match between two nations who have never played each other at a RWC.

Preview

Two of the tournament favourites face off in Paris in what should be a brutal, physical clash. The game kicks off at 8am NZ time.

The winner of this match will take a big step towards topping Pool B, which will also likely mean a quarter-final date with the All Blacks.

Ireland currently top the pool on 10 points with South Africa just behind on 8 points. Scotland, Tonga and Romania make up the other teams in the pool with none expected to advance.

Lineups:

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter.

Reserves: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Robbie Henshaw.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach.

