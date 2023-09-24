High-flying Irish on track to play All Blacks in quarter-final

Top-ranked Ireland won the Rugby World Cup's second clash of the titans by edging No. 2-ranked South Africa 13-8 in a ferocious encounter this morning.

Right wing Mack Hansen scored Ireland's try after 33 minutes — the first South Africa conceded in this tournament — and left wing Cheslin Kolbe replied with a try for the Springboks early in the second half of a gripping contest.

South Africa was on top for considerable spells but paid the price for poor goalkicking from flyhalf Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who missed a combined four of five and left 11 points in the wind.

After Jonathan Sexton's penalty put Ireland ahead 10-8 an hour in, his replacement Jack Crowley slotted a 77th-minute penalty to leave South Africa needing a try to draw and a converted score to win.

The Springboks earned a lineout 10 metres from the Irish line but the maul was smothered and they couldn't recycle the ball quickly enough before the play was whistled and the game was over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland beat the defending champions for the second time in 10 months and for the first time at the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland extended its Test-win streak to 16 and will likely top Pool B, thus probably avoiding host France in the quarter-finals and setting up a meeting with three-time champion New Zealand.

The second heavyweight clash of the tournament followed France’s opening-night 27-13 win against the All Blacks, and had a crackling aura of expectation about it.

Roared on by a huge contingent of fans at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France, the Irish showed their intent by taking an attacking lineout from the first penalty.

They lost the throw and then had to defend ferociously on South Africa’s foray forward, which ended with an infringement in the ruck giving Libbok a penalty for 3-0. That was the only kick he made.

Ireland notched a third straight win against the Springboks, while the northern hemisphere big guns made it 2-0 against the southern hemisphere so far at the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose went off for a head injury check and went back on during a bone-crunching first half. South Africa looked a composed side for most of it, while Ireland’s erratic lineouts betrayed early nerves.

ADVERTISEMENT

A brilliant run down the left from fullback Hugo Keenan surprised South Africa after 12 intense minutes, but otherwise the Springboks took control. When Faf de Klerk’s pass inside to Jesse Kriel was wasted, Ireland got a reprieve.

The Irish fans belted out “The Fields of Athenry” to gee their team up. It worked, as Bundee Aki broke from midfield on a surging run. It was South Africa’s turn to defend again: 32 minutes on the clock, attacking lineout for Ireland, their fans near the left touchline on their feet.

The ball reached star flyhalf Sexton. He was held up near the line after a brilliant dummy pass and dart inside. Ireland recycled and James Lowe flicked to an unmarked Hansen to score in the right corner. Sexton converted for 7-3.

The Irish crowd celebrate along with their players at the Stade de France. (Source: Getty)

South Africa started the second half on the back foot after losing their own lineout when lock Eben Etzebeth was beaten. Then, de Klerk’s penalty from just behind halfway hit the left upright.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber loaded forwards on a 7-1 bench, and soon brought on prop Ox Nche and lock RG Snyman.

The move immediately paid off, as Ireland’s scrum was pushed back and the ball was moved swiftly to the left where Kolbe had plenty of room to score. Libbok took his time with the conversion, and still fluffed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s risky to miss against Ireland.

Sexton made no mistake in front of the posts for a 10-8 lead, and with 20 minutes left “The Fields of Athenry” became louder as Irish belief grew, even more when Libbok botched a penalty from wide left.

But Ireland’s defence was creaking.

De Klerk took charge of the next penalty, from a similar distance to his first, and sent this one wide right.

Afterwards, Ireland took a long lap of honour, and joined in when their fans took over singing the Cranberries' “Zombie” being broadcast over the stadium speakers.

Ireland began the tournament with an 82-8 rout of Romania and followed up by dispatching Tonga 59-16.

Momentum is building nicely and Scotland is next in two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa started by beating Scotland 18-3, then blanked Romania 76-0, and concludes its pool round against Tonga next Monday.