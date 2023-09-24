New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Heavy rain on the way for Gisborne, eastern Bay of Plenty

51 mins ago
Illustration of cold weather.

Illustration of cold weather. (Source: 1News)

Flood-weary Gisborne and the eastern Bay of Plenty are next in line for heavy rain - after the lower South Island was battered during the week.

MetService said the area north of Tolaga bay could see up to 220 millimetres of rain from 9am Sunday into Monday afternoon.

Gisborne could expect between 120 to 150 millimetres of rain, while Eastern Bay of Plenty could expect between 90 to 120 millimetres.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said rain had already set in and looked to stall in the area.

Posting on Saturday night on X, NIWA forecaster Ben Noll said parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the East Cape could see one to two months' worth of rain on Sunday and Monday.

The heavy rain warning for the central North Island, including Whanganui, Taupō, and the Bay of Plenty, was lifted at 4am on Sunday.

Clean-up begins in Queenstown after wild weather

Meanwhile, tourists arriving in Queenstown have been rethinking their plans since wild weather lashed parts of the South Island.

Nearly 90mm of rain fell over a 24 hour period in the town, resulting in flooding and slips, which forced more than 100 residents from their homes.

From Boston in the United States, Benjamin Skypeck and his friends arrived in Queenstown a few days ago for a ski trip.

But he said the weather had put a dampener on their plans.

"We were planning on a snowboarding and skiing day, but then we looked that Coronet, it got washed out this week," Skypeck said.

"Then the Remarkables was supposed to be open but the road wasn't open because of the flooding ... so we weren't allowed to go."

A man working in a hostel in Queenstown said the place reached full capacity, sheltering dozens of evacuees who arrived during flooding this week.

More than 100 people in the southern resort town were forced to leave their homes as heavy flooding hit the area.

Marco de Mill was working at Nomads Backpacker, on Church Street, when dozens of evacuees arrived.

He said it was chaotic.

"It was like one-thirty, two in the morning, I was cleaning and the council started coming in with everyone who had to get evacuated," de Mill said.

"It was a bit hectic - had to get everyone in really last minute."

The Queenstown District Council said all affected people had been moved to accommodation while cleanups were done.

And teams were also working with geotechnical engineers to reopen the affected roads safely and as soon as possible.

