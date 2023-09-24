New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Firefighters warn to check smoke alarms for daylight saving

8:47am
Replace smoke alarms after 10 years

Replace smoke alarms after 10 years (Source: Getty)

Fire and Emergency is reminding people to check their smoke alarms at home, as daylight saving begins around the country.

Clocks leapt forward by an hour early on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) recommended checking smoke alarms every six months, and said the start and the end of daylight saving time were helpful reminders to do it.

FENZ community education manager Adrian Nacey said people should check for faulty devices and replace batteries.

He said alarms should also be vacuumed to avoid false alarms from dust buildup.

