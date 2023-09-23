Wet weekend for North Island as school holidays begin

All of the North Island can expect a wet weekend, with significant rain expected for many areas, MetService says.

The school holidays have started and with travel picking up, motorists are being warned to be wary of the road conditions.

MetService said the front which hammered the South Island this week was slowly moving onto the North Island and would continue moving slowly eastwards across the island during the weekend.

A heavy rain watch is in place until Sunday for Northland, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui, and Taupo west and south of the Lake, and Taranaki.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said heavy rain was lashing Nelson and Marlborough on Saturday morning, but that would ease by the afternoon.

"By this evening, it should be lined up stretching from the top of Northland down through inland Taranaki and then into the lower North Island."

Authorities in Southland remained on watch overnight as the Mataura River peaked at various points after a 24-hour deluge, which began on Thursday and led to states of emergency in Southland and Queenstown.

However, Emergency Management Southland (EMS) said those peaks were expected to be lower than the 2020 floods and staying within the capacity of the river system.

EMS Group Controller Simon Mapp said some people were evacuated as rivers overflowed onto their land.

But he said the worst was over and MetService's forecast showed the weather in the region would improve on Saturday.

Mapp urged people not to enter or drive through flood waters, which might be contaminated.

Gore District Council stood down its emergency response on Friday night, but Southland's state of emergency remains in place.

Several roads were still closed in the Gore District, including State Highway 1 between Gore and Mataura and State Highway 93 between Mataura and Clinton.

Traffic will be detoured through Gore, then via State Highway 96, Waimumu Road and Charlton Road or vice versa.

Community emergency hubs at Gore and Mataura have been closed.

As for Sunday, MetService said rain was again expected for most of the North Island, while scattered showers were expected in the north and east of the South Island.

