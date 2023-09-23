Motorsport
Associated Press

Verstappen takes Japan GP pole position, Lawson qualifies 11th

34 mins ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen shares a moment with Red Bull teammate Liam Lawson.

F1 champion Max Verstappen shares a moment with Red Bull teammate Liam Lawson. (Source: Getty)

Formula One series leader Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix in today's qualifying, finishing .581 seconds ahead of McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri.

Highly motivated after missing out on the podium in Singapore, Verstappen has topped every session since arriving in Japan. The Red Bull driver clocked the fastest time of 1 minute, 28.877 seconds at the Suzuka circuit.

Australian Piastri will be on the front row for the first time in his F1 career. His teammate Lando Norris was third-fastest. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fourth-fastest while Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez rounded out the top five.

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson, fresh off of confirmation from AlphaTauri he would remain the reserve driver next year despite an impressive arrival to Formula 1, had to settle for 11th on the grid after missing out on the third round of qualifying by just 0.043s.

Liam Lawson.

Liam Lawson. (Source: Getty)

A front-row start is key at Suzuka. The winner has only come from behind the front row once in the past 12 races when Valtteri Bottas won from third in 2019.

Verstappen saw his record streak of 10 consecutive wins end in Singapore last weekend when he finished fifth. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won at Marina Bay, knocking Red Bull off the podium for the first time this year.

Unlike the street circuit in Singapore, Suzuka is a high-speed track far more suited to Verstappen’s car. The Dutchman wrapped up his second consecutive championship in Japan last year.

Despite his worst result since last November at Singapore, Verstappen increased his championship lead to 151 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who finished eighth in Singapore.

With seven races remaining, including three sprints, there are 206 points on offer, meaning Verstappen cannot close out the title in Japan this weekend. The earliest he can seal his third championship is in Qatar on Oct. 8.

Motorsport

SHARE ME

More Stories

F1: Liam Lawson has 'no idea' if he'll be offered full-time seat

F1: Liam Lawson has 'no idea' if he'll be offered full-time seat

The 21-year-old has impressed during his brief stint in F1, scoring a best result for AlphaTauri - but his future is up in the air.

Fri, Sep 22

Kiwi Liam Lawson scores first F1 points at Singapore GP

Kiwi Liam Lawson scores first F1 points at Singapore GP

It was the New Zealander's third career race in F1 since replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo mid-season and it was AlphaTauri's best placing of the season.

Mon, Sep 18

Paddon takes out first event back in NZ after return from Europe

Paddon takes out first event back in NZ after return from Europe

Sun, Sep 17

1:59

Formula One driver Liam Lawson eliminates world number one

Formula One driver Liam Lawson eliminates world number one

Sun, Sep 17

2:00

Liam Lawson 'in love' with F1, can't 'settle for anything less'

Liam Lawson 'in love' with F1, can't 'settle for anything less'

Fri, Sep 15

'Time for a new challenge' - Van Gisbergen locks in NASCAR move

'Time for a new challenge' - Van Gisbergen locks in NASCAR move

Thu, Sep 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

Sydney Harbour Bridge tolls rise for first time in 14 years

Sydney Harbour Bridge tolls rise for first time in 14 years

29 mins ago

Dazzling light show draws crowds back to Hawke's Bay

2:00

Dazzling light show draws crowds back to Hawke's Bay

34 mins ago

Verstappen takes Japan GP pole position, Lawson qualifies 11th

Verstappen takes Japan GP pole position, Lawson qualifies 11th

44 mins ago

Robot uncovers $86m cocaine haul stashed in ship's hull

Robot uncovers $86m cocaine haul stashed in ship's hull

55 mins ago

Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers

2:24

Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers

7:12pm

Nelson designer takes top prize at World of Wearable Art 2023

1:48

Nelson designer takes top prize at World of Wearable Art 2023

More from Entertainment

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

4:17pm

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

The Sun reported he was alone as he marked 12 months since his grandmother’s death, before he travelled to Germany.

12:35pm

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

11:32am

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

9:20pm

Lizzo faces new lawsuit from clothing designer

Lizzo faces new lawsuit from clothing designer

Fri, Sep 22