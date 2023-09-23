Nyika makes 'really hard decision' to end Paris Olympics bid

Olympic medallist David Nyika has decided not pursue another Olympic Games as he focusses on his professional boxing career.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and New Zealand team flagbearer says he's withdrawing from contention for Paris 2024.

"This has been a really hard decision to make," Nyika said.

"Ultimately the time commitment needed to be at my best for the Paris Olympics would take too much away from my professional career so I'm having to call time on another Olympic Games.

"I'd like to thank everyone who's been a part of my Olympic journey, from the trainers and coaches, teammates and support staff, to Boxing New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand, and the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed about going to the Olympics. I'm so thankful to have had that opportunity and to have carried the flag and won a medal for New Zealand."

David Nyika makes his way to the ring to fight Anthony Carpin. (Source: Photosport)

28-year-old Nyika is also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, winning the titles at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Nyika began his New Zealand Team journey as an 18-year-old at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Fighting in the 81kg division the quick and agile Hamiltonian won gold and broke down in tears on the podium as the New Zealand national anthem played.

Four years later and 10kgs heavier Nyika backed up his Commonwealth Games gold medal win, this time in the heavyweight (91kg) division at Gold Coast 2018.

At Tokyo 2020 Nyika outclassed his opponents in the early rounds to comfortably advance to the semi-final where he was defeated by the reigning World Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyika's Olympic bronze medal was New Zealand's first Olympic boxing medal in 29-years.

Selected to defend his gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Nyika had to withdraw weeks before with a hand injury.

rnz.co.nz