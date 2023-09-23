Boxing

rnz.co.nz

Nyika makes 'really hard decision' to end Paris Olympics bid

8:01am
David Nyika fights Muslim Gadzhimagomedov at the Tokyo Olympics.

David Nyika fights Muslim Gadzhimagomedov at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Olympic medallist David Nyika has decided not pursue another Olympic Games as he focusses on his professional boxing career.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and New Zealand team flagbearer says he's withdrawing from contention for Paris 2024.

"This has been a really hard decision to make," Nyika said.

"Ultimately the time commitment needed to be at my best for the Paris Olympics would take too much away from my professional career so I'm having to call time on another Olympic Games.

"I'd like to thank everyone who's been a part of my Olympic journey, from the trainers and coaches, teammates and support staff, to Boxing New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand, and the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed about going to the Olympics. I'm so thankful to have had that opportunity and to have carried the flag and won a medal for New Zealand."

David Nyika makes his way to the ring to fight Anthony Carpin.

David Nyika makes his way to the ring to fight Anthony Carpin. (Source: Photosport)

28-year-old Nyika is also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, winning the titles at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Nyika began his New Zealand Team journey as an 18-year-old at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Fighting in the 81kg division the quick and agile Hamiltonian won gold and broke down in tears on the podium as the New Zealand national anthem played.

Four years later and 10kgs heavier Nyika backed up his Commonwealth Games gold medal win, this time in the heavyweight (91kg) division at Gold Coast 2018.

At Tokyo 2020 Nyika outclassed his opponents in the early rounds to comfortably advance to the semi-final where he was defeated by the reigning World Champion.

Nyika's Olympic bronze medal was New Zealand's first Olympic boxing medal in 29-years.

Selected to defend his gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Nyika had to withdraw weeks before with a hand injury.

rnz.co.nz

BoxingOlympics

SHARE ME

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Argentina beats Samoa to get into RWC quarterfinals contention

Argentina beats Samoa to get into RWC quarterfinals contention

39 mins ago

Kiwi F1 driver overlooked for 2024 full-time seat with AlphaTauri

Kiwi F1 driver overlooked for 2024 full-time seat with AlphaTauri

1:00pm

A history of daylight saving in NZ

A history of daylight saving in NZ

12:56pm

Man dies after Ōpōtiki assault, investigation underway

Man dies after Ōpōtiki assault, investigation underway

12:35pm

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

12:03pm

Nelson designer takes top prize at World of Wearable Art 2023

Nelson designer takes top prize at World of Wearable Art 2023

More from Entertainment

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

The Sun reported he was alone as he marked 12 months since his grandmother’s death, before he travelled to Germany.

12:35pm

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

The rapper, 46, had his partnership axed after his stream of anti-Semitic outbursts last year, including saying he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE".

11:32am

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

9:20pm

Lizzo faces new lawsuit from clothing designer

Lizzo faces new lawsuit from clothing designer

8:20pm

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

Rita Ora says Taika Waititi is a 'sex god'

4:58pm