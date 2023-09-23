World
Associated Press

Missing Michigan toddler found in woods using dog as a pillow

2:29pm
The toddler and the dog recreate the position they were found in.

The toddler and the dog recreate the position they were found in.

A 2-year-old girl who walked away from her home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula alongside two family dogs was found in the woods hours later sleeping on the smaller dog like a furry pillow, state police said.

"She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe," Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said yesterday.

"It’s a really remarkable story."

Troopers used drones and police dogs in the search while local police and citizens from both Michigan and adjacent Wisconsin helped look for the girl in the remote wooded area.

Troopers from Michigan State Police’s Iron Mountain post had been called to a home in the Faithorn area of Menominee County about 8pm on Wednesday (local time) after the girl wandered away.

Around midnight, a citizen on an ATV found the girl about 4.8km from her home, state police said.

Giannunzio said the girl was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health.

Faithorn is an unincorporated village located just east of the Wisconsin state line and about 97km southwest of Marquette, Michigan.

